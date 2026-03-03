Annual session of China's top political advisory body to run from March 4 to 11

Xinhua) 15:15, March 03, 2026

Liu Jieyi, spokesperson for the fourth session of the 14th Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, attends a press conference at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 3, 2026. The CPPCC National Committee, China's top political advisory body, held a press conference on Tuesday, one day before its annual session. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

BEIJING, March 3 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisory body, the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), will hold its annual session from March 4 to 11 in Beijing, a spokesperson for the session said on Tuesday.

The fourth session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee will begin at 3 p.m. on Wednesday and conclude on the morning of March 11, spokesperson Liu Jieyi said at a news conference.

During the session, national political advisors will hear and deliberate on a report on the work of the Standing Committee of the CPPCC National Committee and a report on the handling of the political advisors' proposals, according to the spokesperson.

They will sit in on the fourth session of the 14th National People's Congress, the country's top legislature, which is scheduled to open on Thursday, hear and discuss documents including a government work report, and discuss a draft 15th Five-Year Plan for national economic and social development, Liu said.

They are also expected to deliberate on and approve a political resolution of the annual session, a resolution on the work report of the Standing Committee of the CPPCC National Committee, a resolution on the report on the handling of proposals since the previous session, and a report on the examination of new proposals submitted during this year's session, he said.

The 2026 CPPCC National Committee session includes opening and closing meetings, group meetings and sector-specific consultations. Diplomatic envoys to China will be invited to observe the opening and closing meetings, Liu said.

Looking ahead, political advisors will focus their consultations, deliberations and democratic oversight on helping the country secure a strong start to the 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-2030), according to the spokesperson.

Summarizing the work of the CPPCC National Committee over the past year, Liu said political advisors have concentrated their efforts on advancing Chinese modernization. Their efforts included research on economic resilience and security, the sound development of artificial intelligence, and the green, low-carbon transition.

The CPPCC plays vital roles in multiparty cooperation and political consultation under the leadership of the Communist Party of China. Its members are drawn from political parties, people's organizations, personages without party affiliation and various sectors of society. The main functions of the CPPCC's national committee are political consultation, democratic oversight, and participation in and deliberation of state affairs.

Liu answered questions on a variety of topics at the news conference. On China's economy, he said that it rests on a solid foundation, with many advantages, strong resilience and great potential.

When responding to a media query about the Hainan Free Trade Port, Liu noted that China will unswervingly expand high-standard opening up, promote trade and investment liberalization and facilitation, and inject more positive energy and certainty into global development.

"China remains committed to its fundamental national policy of opening up; its door to the world will not close, but only open wider and wider," Liu said.

