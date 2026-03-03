China's top political advisory body concludes standing committee session

Xinhua) 08:14, March 03, 2026

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, presides over the closing meeting of the 15th session of the Standing Committee of the 14th CPPCC National Committee and delivers a speech at the meeting, in Beijing, capital of China, March 2, 2026. The 14th National Committee of the CPPCC, China's top political advisory body, closed the 15th session of its standing committee on Monday in Beijing. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)

BEIJING, March 2 (Xinhua) -- The 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), China's top political advisory body, closed the 15th session of its standing committee on Monday in Beijing.

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, presided over the closing meeting and delivered a speech.

Over the past year, the CPPCC National Committee has carried out its duties, taken on responsibilities and acted proactively, achieving new progress across all its work, said Wang.

He called on political advisors to focus their suggestions and proposals in 2026 on the implementation of the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030) to build consensus and pool wisdom to secure a strong start to the plan.

Wang also urged full efforts to prepare for the fourth session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee, which will start on March 4 in Beijing.

The meeting adopted the draft agenda and the schedule for the annual session, a work report of the Standing Committee of the 14th CPPCC National Committee, and a report on how the proposals from political advisors have been handled since the third session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee.

These documents will be submitted to the fourth session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee for review.

The meeting voted to adopt the list of the secretary-general and deputy secretaries-general for the fourth session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee.

The meeting also passed decisions concerning several CPPCC National Committee members' qualifications.

