China's top political advisory body convenes standing committee session

Xinhua) 09:40, March 02, 2026

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, attends the opening meeting of the 15th session of the Standing Committee of the 14th CPPCC National Committee in Beijing, capital of China, March 1, 2026. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)

BEIJING, March 1 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, or China's top political advisory body, convened a session of its standing committee on Sunday in Beijing to prepare for the upcoming annual session of the CPPCC National Committee.

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, attended the meeting.

Political advisors reviewed and adopted a decision on convening the fourth session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee, set to start on March 4 in Beijing.

They heard a report on the work of the CPPCC National Committee in 2025. They also heard explanations on the drafting of the work report of the Standing Committee of the CPPCC National Committee and on the drafting of a report on the handling of the proposals from the previous session of the CPPCC National Committee, as well as explanations on relevant issues.

