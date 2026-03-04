Chinese teenage swimmer Yu Zidi nominated for Leareus Awards

Xinhua) 09:58, March 04, 2026

MADRID, March 3 (Xinhua) -- China's 13-year-old swimmer Yu Zidi became one of youngest athletes to be nominated for the prestigious Laureus World Sports Awards when she was named among the candidates for the Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year category on Tuesday.

Yu formed part of the Chinese team that won the bronze in the 4x200 meters freestyle at the 2025 World Aquatics Championships in Singapore, becoming the youngest swimmer in history to win a world championship medal.

Yu also qualified for the final in the 200-meter individual medley and the 200-meter butterfly in Singapore, but finished fourth in both finals, just missing out on a medal.

Her rivals at the Laureus Awards ceremony, which will be held in Madrid on April 20, include Formula One champion Lando Norris, world darts champion Luke Littler and Paris Saint-Germain footballer Desire Doue.

In other categories, Spanish tennis star Carlos Alcaraz and four-time Tour de France winner Tadej Pogacar are among the nominees for Sportsman of the Year, while Spanish footballer Aitana Bonmati, swimmer Katie Ledecky and tennis player Aryna Sabalenka are among the candidates for Sportswoman of the Year.

The Indian women's cricket team, Paris Saint-Germain and the England women's football team are among the six nominees for Team of the Year, while there are also awards for Comeback of the Year, World Action Sportsperson of the Year, Sportsperson of the Year with a Disability.

Rugby For Good from Hong Kong, China is a candidate in the Sport for Good Award for its work using rugby programs to promote inclusion, well-being and social-emotional development for under-represented youth, including children with ADHD, and to strengthen community ties.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)