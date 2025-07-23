In pics: team technical final of artistic swimming at World Aquatics Championships
Team Spain perform during the team technical final of artistic swimming at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore, July 22, 2025. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)
Team Italy perform during the team technical final of artistic swimming at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore, July 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)
Team Japan perform during the team technical final of artistic swimming at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore, July 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)
Team Canada perform during the team technical final of artistic swimming at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore, July 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)
Team France perform during the team technical final of artistic swimming at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore, July 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)
Team France perform during the team technical final of artistic swimming at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore, July 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)
Team Ukraine perform during the team technical final of artistic swimming at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore, July 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)
