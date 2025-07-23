We Are China

In pics: team technical final of artistic swimming at World Aquatics Championships

Xinhua) 10:56, July 23, 2025

Team Spain perform during the team technical final of artistic swimming at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore, July 22, 2025. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Team Italy perform during the team technical final of artistic swimming at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore, July 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)

Team Japan perform during the team technical final of artistic swimming at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore, July 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)

Team Canada perform during the team technical final of artistic swimming at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore, July 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)

Team France perform during the team technical final of artistic swimming at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore, July 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)

Team France perform during the team technical final of artistic swimming at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore, July 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)

Team Ukraine perform during the team technical final of artistic swimming at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore, July 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)

