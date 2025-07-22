Highlights of women's solo free final of artistic swimming at World Aquatics Championships

Xinhua) 14:54, July 22, 2025

Xu Huiyan of China performs during the women's solo free final of artistic swimming at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore, July 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Luo Yuan)

