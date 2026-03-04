Drone-related fire near U.S. consulate in Dubai extinguished, no injuries reported

Xinhua) 09:22, March 04, 2026

DUBAI, March 3 (Xinhua) -- Authorities in Dubai said Tuesday that they have extinguished a limited fire near the U.S. consulate caused by a drone targeting incident earlier in the day.

No injuries were reported, and the situation was brought under control swiftly, according to competent authorities.

A joint military strike by the United States and Israel on Iran, which started on Saturday morning, triggered a sharp escalation across the Middle East, setting off waves of missile exchanges, mounting casualties, and far-reaching political and security repercussions.

Following the U.S.-Israeli joint strike, Iran subsequently carried out retaliatory strikes, targeting sites in Israel and U.S. military bases in Gulf countries and Jordan.

The United Arab Emirates, which has closed its embassy in Tehran amid deteriorating security situation, said Tuesday evening on social media platform X that it has detected 186 ballistic missiles, eight cruise missiles, and 812 UAVs launched by Iran.

