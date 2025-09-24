2025 China-GCC tourism trade fair kicks off in Dubai

This photo shows a scene of the 2025 China-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Tourism Trade Fair in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Sept. 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Wen Xinnian)

DUBAI, Sept. 23 (Xinhua) -- The two-day 2025 China-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Tourism Trade Fair opened here Tuesday, drawing more than 160 participants from government, business, and academic sectors from China and GCC countries.

Under the theme "Hello! China," the fair features 53 Chinese companies and 83 GCC companies from the tourism sector and related industries.

In his keynote speech, Chinese Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Zhang Yiming said China and GCC countries have become increasingly important tourism destinations and source markets for each other, with more Chinese traveling to the UAE, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar to experience the unique blend of desert and sea landscapes, Arab culture, and modern urban life.

Zhang invited more visitors from Arab countries to explore China's modern cities, including Beijing, Shanghai, and Guangzhou, as well as the natural beauty and diverse ethnic cultures of Xinjiang.

He said the fair provides an excellent opportunity for both sides to strengthen exchanges and called for the joint development of new travel routes, experiences, and products by China and the GCC.

Ahmed Mohammed, executive board member of the International Council of Museums, said the fair represents an important step in enhancing cultural and tourism ties between China and the GCC, and expressed hope for continued bilateral cooperation to build bridges of understanding, creativity, and prosperity.

In early June, China launched a trial policy granting unilateral visa-free entry to citizens of Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, and Bahrain for stays of up to 30 days from June 9, 2025, to June 8, 2026, thereby extending its visa-free treatment to all GCC countries. The UAE and Qatar have already implemented reciprocal visa-free policies with China since 2018.

