Various activities held across China to celebrate Lantern Festival

Xinhua) 08:33, March 03, 2026

Tourists select lanterns at the Fuzi (Confucius) Temple scenic area in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 28, 2026.

Various activities were held across China to celebrate the Lantern Festival, which falls on the fifteenth day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar, or March 3 this year. (Photo by Li Wenbao/Xinhua)

A girl looks at a fish-shaped lantern during a parade in celebration of the upcoming Lantern Festival in Ninghai County of Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 28, 2026.

A girl looks at a fish-shaped lantern during a parade in celebration of the upcoming Lantern Festival in Ninghai County of Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 28, 2026.

A drone photo taken on Feb. 28, 2026 shows dragon dance teams marching during a parade in Deqing County of Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province.

A drone photo taken on Feb. 28, 2026 shows dragon dance teams marching during a parade in Deqing County of Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province.

A Shehuo team performs lion dance in Dingxi, northwest China's Gansu Province, March 1, 2026.

A Shehuo team performs lion dance in Dingxi, northwest China's Gansu Province, March 1, 2026.

Visitors enjoy lantern installations in Nanyang, central China's Henan Province, March 1, 2026.

Visitors enjoy lantern installations in Nanyang, central China's Henan Province, March 1, 2026.

Volunteers give deliverymen Yuanxiao, sweet glutinous rice dumplings for celebrating the Lantern Festival in Lianyungang, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 28, 2026.

Volunteers give deliverymen Yuanxiao, sweet glutinous rice dumplings for celebrating the Lantern Festival in Lianyungang, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 28, 2026.

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 27, 2026 shows people performing dragon dances in Hengyang County, central China's Hunan Province.

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 27, 2026 shows people performing dragon dances in Hengyang County, central China's Hunan Province.

A girl showcases her lanterns during an event featuring the Lantern Festival in Taixing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 28, 2026.

A girl showcases her lanterns during an event featuring the Lantern Festival in Taixing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 28, 2026.

A girl tastes cotton candy in Deqing County of Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 27, 2026.

A girl tastes cotton candy in Deqing County of Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 27, 2026.

