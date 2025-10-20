Animals of World Chinese Lantern Festival held in Budapest, Hungary
This photo taken on Oct. 17, 2025 shows lanterns displayed at the Animals of the World Chinese Lantern Festival at the Budapest Zoo and Botanical Garden in Budapest, Hungary. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)
People take selfies with lanterns displayed at the Animals of the World Chinese Lantern Festival at the Budapest Zoo and Botanical Garden in Budapest, Hungary, Oct. 17, 2025. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)
This photo taken on Oct. 17, 2025 shows lanterns displayed at the Animals of the World Chinese Lantern Festival at the Budapest Zoo and Botanical Garden in Budapest, Hungary. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)
This photo taken on Oct. 17, 2025 shows lanterns displayed at the Animals of the World Chinese Lantern Festival at the Budapest Zoo and Botanical Garden in Budapest, Hungary. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)
People look at lanterns displayed at the Animals of the World Chinese Lantern Festival at the Budapest Zoo and Botanical Garden in Budapest, Hungary, Oct. 17, 2025. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)
People look at lanterns displayed at the Animals of the World Chinese Lantern Festival at the Budapest Zoo and Botanical Garden in Budapest, Hungary, Oct. 17, 2025. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)
