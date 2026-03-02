Folk artists perform in celebration of upcoming Lantern Festival in China's Zhejiang

Xinhua) 13:10, March 02, 2026

Folk artists parade in celebration of the upcoming Lantern Festival in Jinhua, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 28, 2026. The Lantern Festival falls on the fifteenth day of the first month of the traditional Chinese calendar, or March 3 this year. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Folk artists perform a dragon dance in celebration of the upcoming Lantern Festival in Tonglu County, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 28, 2026. The Lantern Festival falls on the fifteenth day of the first month of the traditional Chinese calendar, or March 3 this year. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Folk artists perform a lion dance in celebration of the upcoming Lantern Festival in Tonglu County, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 28, 2026. The Lantern Festival falls on the fifteenth day of the first month of the traditional Chinese calendar, or March 3 this year. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

