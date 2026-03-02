Folk artists perform in celebration of upcoming Lantern Festival in China's Zhejiang
Folk artists parade in celebration of the upcoming Lantern Festival in Jinhua, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 28, 2026. The Lantern Festival falls on the fifteenth day of the first month of the traditional Chinese calendar, or March 3 this year. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
Folk artists parade in celebration of the upcoming Lantern Festival in Jinhua, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 28, 2026. The Lantern Festival falls on the fifteenth day of the first month of the traditional Chinese calendar, or March 3 this year. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
Folk artists perform a dragon dance in celebration of the upcoming Lantern Festival in Tonglu County, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 28, 2026. The Lantern Festival falls on the fifteenth day of the first month of the traditional Chinese calendar, or March 3 this year. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)
Folk artists perform a lion dance in celebration of the upcoming Lantern Festival in Tonglu County, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 28, 2026. The Lantern Festival falls on the fifteenth day of the first month of the traditional Chinese calendar, or March 3 this year. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)
Photos
Related Stories
- Wild cherry flowers in full bloom attract tourists in E China
- China's major trading provinces showcase economic resilience and vitality
- New Year on the Frontlines: Three firs bear witness to 56 years of devotion
- Small village sets example for China's beautiful countryside
- Traditional folk activities held to welcome upcoming Chinese New Year in China's Zhejiang
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.