Trending in China | Chinese New Year paintings: Symbols of blessing and prosperity
(People's Daily App) 16:00, March 02, 2026
Chinese New Year paintings, a centuries-old tradition, are more than decorative art. They embody wishes for good fortune, prosperity and a better year ahead. Plump children holding red carp symbolize abundance. Fierce door gods, brandishing whips, stand guard to protect the household and ensure peace. At the center, the Kitchen God is believed to bless the family with health and happiness. More than merely decorative, hanging a New Year painting is a way to welcome joy, prosperity and heartfelt wishes into the home.
(Video source: Kuaishou; Compiled by Zhou Jiayu)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Temple fair held in Chengdu to mark ongoing Chinese New Year
- New Zealand communities celebrate Chinese New Year with gala, seaside carnival
- China records over 17.7 mln cross-border trips during Spring Festival holiday
- Interview: Spring Festival gains global recognition for shared human values, says Russian scholar
- Chinese New Year celebration event held in Melbourne
- Chinese New Year events bring festive touch of red to Frankfurt
- Future-oriented Chinese New Year in France blends tradition, technology
- Chinese New Year celebrated in Madrid, Spain
- Chinese New Year spirit fills Trafalgar Square in London
- Feature: From southwestern China to Singapore: 20 years crafting God of Fortune
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.