Trending in China | Chinese New Year paintings: Symbols of blessing and prosperity

(People's Daily App) 16:00, March 02, 2026

Chinese New Year paintings, a centuries-old tradition, are more than decorative art. They embody wishes for good fortune, prosperity and a better year ahead. Plump children holding red carp symbolize abundance. Fierce door gods, brandishing whips, stand guard to protect the household and ensure peace. At the center, the Kitchen God is believed to bless the family with health and happiness. More than merely decorative, hanging a New Year painting is a way to welcome joy, prosperity and heartfelt wishes into the home.

(Video source: Kuaishou; Compiled by Zhou Jiayu)

