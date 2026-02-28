Temple fair held in Chengdu to mark ongoing Chinese New Year
People stroll along a snack street at a temple fair at Wuhou Shrine in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 27, 2026. The temple fair is held here to mark the ongoing Spring Festival, or the Chinese New Year, which will end on the 15th day of the first lunar month. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)
Children watch a syrup art craftsman working at a temple fair at Wuhou Shrine in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 27, 2026. The temple fair is held here to mark the ongoing Spring Festival, or the Chinese New Year, which will end on the 15th day of the first lunar month. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)
People visit a temple fair at Wuhou Shrine in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 27, 2026. The temple fair is held here to mark the ongoing Spring Festival, or the Chinese New Year, which will end on the 15th day of the first lunar month. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)
People select sugar-coated fruits at a temple fair at Wuhou Shrine in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 27, 2026. The temple fair is held here to mark the ongoing Spring Festival, or the Chinese New Year, which will end on the 15th day of the first lunar month. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)
A child who has learnt face-changing stunt of Sichuan Opera poses for a photo during a temple fair at Wuhou Shrine in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 27, 2026. The temple fair is held here to mark the ongoing Spring Festival, or the Chinese New Year, which will end on the 15th day of the first lunar month. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)
People visit a temple fair at Wuhou Shrine in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 27, 2026. The temple fair is held here to mark the ongoing Spring Festival, or the Chinese New Year, which will end on the 15th day of the first lunar month. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)
Photos
Related Stories
- New Zealand communities celebrate Chinese New Year with gala, seaside carnival
- China records over 17.7 mln cross-border trips during Spring Festival holiday
- Interview: Spring Festival gains global recognition for shared human values, says Russian scholar
- Chinese New Year celebration event held in Melbourne
- Chinese New Year events bring festive touch of red to Frankfurt
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.