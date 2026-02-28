Temple fair held in Chengdu to mark ongoing Chinese New Year

Xinhua) 09:13, February 28, 2026

People stroll along a snack street at a temple fair at Wuhou Shrine in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 27, 2026. The temple fair is held here to mark the ongoing Spring Festival, or the Chinese New Year, which will end on the 15th day of the first lunar month. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)

Children watch a syrup art craftsman working at a temple fair at Wuhou Shrine in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 27, 2026.

People visit a temple fair at Wuhou Shrine in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 27, 2026.

People select sugar-coated fruits at a temple fair at Wuhou Shrine in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 27, 2026.

A child who has learnt face-changing stunt of Sichuan Opera poses for a photo during a temple fair at Wuhou Shrine in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 27, 2026.

