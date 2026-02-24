Interview: Spring Festival gains global recognition for shared human values, says Russian scholar

MOSCOW, Feb. 24 (Xinhua) -- The Spring Festival embodies universal human values such as renewal and unity, endowing it with a truly global resonance that has earned it international recognition, a Russian sinologist has said.

"At the end of 2024, the Spring Festival, defined as the social practices of the Chinese people celebrating their traditional New Year, was inscribed by UNESCO on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. This is indeed global recognition, affirming that this festival truly resonates across the entire world," Konstantin Baraboshkin, head of the Department of Chinese Philology at Moscow State University's Institute of Asian and African Studies, told Xinhua in a recent interview.

The sinologist described the Spring Festival as a concentrated expression of Chinese culture. Many of its traditions and customs were formed thousands of years ago, he said, noting that Chinese civilization has remained unbroken: the historical traditions that began thousands of years ago are still alive today.

Baraboshkin said the Spring Festival is not merely a New Year celebration tied to a specific calendar date, but also a symbol of the conclusion of one cycle and the beginning of another. Centered on this core concept, China developed seasonal and ritual traditions. Over time, the festival expanded beyond the sacred realm and became increasingly popular among the people.

The sinologist emphasized that the idea of unity is the most important aspect of the Spring Festival. He pointed to its multi-layered unifying power: from family reunions around the dinner table to the unity of villages, provinces and the entire nation.

"China is working toward the goal to realize the Chinese Dream of national rejuvenation, and I believe the Spring Festival holds central significance in this endeavor. This is why it is celebrated on such a grand scale, as it reinforces this unity," he said.

Baraboshkin said the Spring Festival has two dimensions: it is an important part of Chinese cultural heritage and also reflects universal human values.

"Among Russians, the Spring Festival is often perceived as something exotic for now, yet people recognize the shared human values that underpin it. It is precisely through these shared values that the festival attains universal significance. That is why it has been recognized as an intangible cultural heritage," said the scholar.

