China's Hainan records rising inbound and outbound trips during Spring Festival holiday

Xinhua) 13:38, February 24, 2026

Passengers queue to go through border inspection check at Sanya Phoenix International Airport in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Feb. 23, 2026. According to Haikou General Station of Immigration Inspection, Hainan border inspection authorities handled over 86,000 entries and exits during this Spring Festival holiday as of Feb. 23, an increase of 43.3 percent compared to the last year. (Photo by Meng Xushun/Xinhua)

Passengers go through border inspection procedures at Haikou Meilan International Airport in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Feb. 16, 2026. According to Haikou General Station of Immigration Inspection, Hainan border inspection authorities handled over 86,000 entries and exits during this Spring Festival holiday as of Feb. 23, an increase of 43.3 percent compared to the last year. (Photo by Sun Haorong/Xinhua)

Immigration officers process cross-border procedures for passengers at Sanya Phoenix International Airport in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Feb. 23, 2026. According to Haikou General Station of Immigration Inspection, Hainan border inspection authorities handled over 86,000 entries and exits during this Spring Festival holiday as of Feb. 23, an increase of 43.3 percent compared to the last year. (Photo by Meng Xushun/Xinhua)

