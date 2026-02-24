China's Hainan records rising inbound and outbound trips during Spring Festival holiday
Passengers queue to go through border inspection check at Sanya Phoenix International Airport in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Feb. 23, 2026. According to Haikou General Station of Immigration Inspection, Hainan border inspection authorities handled over 86,000 entries and exits during this Spring Festival holiday as of Feb. 23, an increase of 43.3 percent compared to the last year. (Photo by Meng Xushun/Xinhua)
Passengers go through border inspection procedures at Haikou Meilan International Airport in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Feb. 16, 2026. According to Haikou General Station of Immigration Inspection, Hainan border inspection authorities handled over 86,000 entries and exits during this Spring Festival holiday as of Feb. 23, an increase of 43.3 percent compared to the last year. (Photo by Sun Haorong/Xinhua)
Immigration officers process cross-border procedures for passengers at Sanya Phoenix International Airport in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Feb. 23, 2026. According to Haikou General Station of Immigration Inspection, Hainan border inspection authorities handled over 86,000 entries and exits during this Spring Festival holiday as of Feb. 23, an increase of 43.3 percent compared to the last year. (Photo by Meng Xushun/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- China braces for peak in passenger return trips as Spring Festival holiday ends
- Chinese New Year events bring festive touch of red to Frankfurt
- Future-oriented Chinese New Year in France blends tradition, technology
- Young Chinese master art of "split-shift" Spring Festival
- Yangliuqing ancient town offers immersive folk culture feast for visitors during Spring Festival holiday
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.