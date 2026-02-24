We Are China

China's Spring Festival box office hits 5.75 bln yuan, led by racing comedy

Xinhua) 10:49, February 24, 2026

Audiences walk past movie posters at a cinema in Mengzi City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Feb. 19, 2026. (Photo by Xue Yingying/Xinhua)

BEIJING, Feb. 24 (Xinhua) -- China's box office revenue during the nine-day Spring Festival holiday that ended Monday totaled 5.75 billion yuan (about 828.65 million U.S. dollars), with total admissions hitting 120 million, the China Film Administration said on Tuesday.

"Pegasus 3," the third installment in director Han Han's racing-comedy franchise starring Shen Teng, emerged as the highest-grossing film of the holiday box office season.

