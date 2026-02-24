Home>>
China's Spring Festival box office hits 5.75 bln yuan, led by racing comedy
(Xinhua) 10:49, February 24, 2026
Audiences walk past movie posters at a cinema in Mengzi City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Feb. 19, 2026. (Photo by Xue Yingying/Xinhua)
BEIJING, Feb. 24 (Xinhua) -- China's box office revenue during the nine-day Spring Festival holiday that ended Monday totaled 5.75 billion yuan (about 828.65 million U.S. dollars), with total admissions hitting 120 million, the China Film Administration said on Tuesday.
"Pegasus 3," the third installment in director Han Han's racing-comedy franchise starring Shen Teng, emerged as the highest-grossing film of the holiday box office season.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Kou Jie)
Photos
Related Stories
- China braces for peak in passenger return trips as Spring Festival holiday ends
- Chinese New Year events bring festive touch of red to Frankfurt
- Future-oriented Chinese New Year in France blends tradition, technology
- Young Chinese master art of "split-shift" Spring Festival
- Yangliuqing ancient town offers immersive folk culture feast for visitors during Spring Festival holiday
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.