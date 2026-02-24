Home>>
Chinese New Year celebration event held in Melbourne
(Xinhua) 13:06, February 24, 2026
Children draw horse-themed paintings during a Chinese New Year celebration event at the National Gallery of Victoria in Melbourne, Australia, on Feb. 22, 2026. (Xinhua/Xu Haijing)
The Millennium Dragon of the Museum of Chinese Australian History goes for the annual parade as part of a Chinese New Year celebration event in Melbourne, Australia, on Feb. 22, 2026. (Xinhua/Xu Haijing)
A dragon dance performance is staged during a Chinese New Year celebration event at the National Gallery of Victoria in Melbourne, Australia, on Feb. 22, 2026. (Xinhua/Xu Haijing)
Tourists flock to Chinatown to enjoy the Chinese New Year celebrations in downtown Melbourne, Australia, on Feb. 22, 2026. (Xinhua/Xu Haijing)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Kou Jie)
Photos
Related Stories
- China braces for peak in passenger return trips as Spring Festival holiday ends
- Chinese New Year events bring festive touch of red to Frankfurt
- Future-oriented Chinese New Year in France blends tradition, technology
- Young Chinese master art of "split-shift" Spring Festival
- Chinese New Year celebrated in Madrid, Spain
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.