Chinese New Year celebration event held in Melbourne

Xinhua) 13:06, February 24, 2026

Children draw horse-themed paintings during a Chinese New Year celebration event at the National Gallery of Victoria in Melbourne, Australia, on Feb. 22, 2026. (Xinhua/Xu Haijing)

The Millennium Dragon of the Museum of Chinese Australian History goes for the annual parade as part of a Chinese New Year celebration event in Melbourne, Australia, on Feb. 22, 2026. (Xinhua/Xu Haijing)

A dragon dance performance is staged during a Chinese New Year celebration event at the National Gallery of Victoria in Melbourne, Australia, on Feb. 22, 2026. (Xinhua/Xu Haijing)

Tourists flock to Chinatown to enjoy the Chinese New Year celebrations in downtown Melbourne, Australia, on Feb. 22, 2026. (Xinhua/Xu Haijing)

