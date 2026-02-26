New Zealand communities celebrate Chinese New Year with gala, seaside carnival

Xinhua) 14:59, February 26, 2026

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, Feb. 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese communities across Auckland celebrated the Chinese New Year with a series of vibrant cultural events, highlighting the festive spirit of the Year of the Horse and showcasing the growing interest in Chinese culture in New Zealand's multicultural society.

Festivities included both the sixth Chinese Lunar New Year Online Gala in New Zealand and a large-scale seaside carnival held at Takapuna Beach, drawing participation from community groups, artists and residents of diverse ethnic backgrounds.

The online gala, jointly organized by the Chinese Culture Association NZ and Pacific Culture and Arts Development Association, was broadcast globally on multiple digital platforms, bringing together performers from New Zealand, China and Australia. The four-hour program featured music, dance, instrumental performances, comedy, recitation and multimedia presentations, reflecting both traditional heritage and contemporary creativity.

During the weekend, the "Happy Chinese New Year" carnival transformed Auckland's landmark Takapuna beach into a lively festival ground filled with performances, traditional crafts and Chinese cuisine, as thousands gathered to celebrate.

With the scenic backdrop of the Hauraki Gulf and Rangitoto Island, visitors enjoyed stage performances, cultural demonstrations and interactive activities. A dancing robot performance became a major attraction, illustrating the fusion of innovation and tradition.

The event also featured demonstrations of intangible cultural heritage, including traditional dragon beard candy making and live noodle-making shows, alongside popular foods such as dumplings, lamb skewers and Chinese tea. Specialty products from different regions of China were also displayed, allowing visitors to experience Chinese culinary culture firsthand.

