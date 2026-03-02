Chinese vision shapes future of global human rights governance

Global governance stands at a new crossroads as the international human rights cause faces serious challenges. In these turbulent times, objective, impartial, and rational voices are needed more than ever.

At the ongoing 61st session of the United Nations (UN) Human Rights Council, China elaborated on the human rights dimensions of the Global Governance Initiative (GGI), reaffirmed its commitment to multilateralism, and provided a clear Chinese approach to reforming and improving the global human rights governance system.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the UN Human Rights Council and the 40th anniversary of the adoption of the Declaration on the Right to Development. Yet these celebrations unfold against a backdrop of resurgent unilateralism, persistent regional conflicts, and intensifying non-traditional security threats.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned that human rights are under a full-scale attack around the world, and the rule of law is being outmuscled by the rule of force.

At such a critical juncture, it is all the more necessary to uphold rules and order and create a stable governance environment for the development of the international human rights cause. China's GGI embodies profound humanitarian values and offers concrete solutions to current challenges.

Since its inception, the initiative has received support and positive responses from more than 150 countries and international organizations. With the formal establishment of the Group of Friends of Global Governance, its implementation has taken solid steps forward.

Leveraging the GGI to drive systemic reforms will steer global human rights governance toward a future characterized by fairness, effectiveness, and inclusivity.

Promoting the sound development of the international human rights cause requires clear and well-grounded guiding principles as well as practical planning. China's contributions demonstrate how visionary frameworks can translate into tangible progress for humanity's shared future.

During the 61st session of the UN Human Rights Council, China systematically elaborated on the human rights implications of the five core principles of the GGI, calling for upholding sovereign equality, abiding by international rule of law, practicing multilateralism, advocating a people-centered approach and being action-oriented.

These efforts inject Chinese momentum into strengthening global human rights governance and reinvigorating the central role of the UN.

President of the UN Human Rights Council Federico Villegas noted that human rights are of paramount importance and that multilateral cooperation remains indispensable in addressing common challenges.

All parties must be equal in participation, decision-making and benefit-sharing, firmly safeguard the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, and put the right to development higher on the multilateral human rights agenda.

Through dialogue and cooperation on major issues, and by discarding outdated mindsets such as colonialism and racial discrimination while properly addressing new challenges like artificial intelligence and climate change, all parties can jointly provide fresh perspectives and inject positive energy into global human rights governance.

China has always attached great importance to respecting and protecting human rights and continues to play an increasingly active role in advancing the international human rights cause.

Through its own poverty alleviation efforts, China has accelerated global poverty reduction and established the world's largest social security system. China's contributions to the international human rights cause lie not only in strengthening the material foundation but also in providing advanced concepts and frameworks for cooperation.

China actively participates in UN human rights affairs and engages extensively in exchanges and cooperation with other countries. Through high-quality Belt and Road cooperation and other practical initiatives, China has helped people in Global South countries better realize their rights to subsistence and development.

Over the past year, China successfully hosted the Global Summit of Women and announced new measures to support women's development worldwide; it promoted the adoption of resolutions at the UN Human Rights Council on promoting human rights through development and on promoting economic, social, and cultural rights, injecting new momentum into mutually beneficial cooperation; and it has shared its human rights philosophy and practices while building new platforms for talent training and capacity building in other developing countries.

As China enters the opening year of the 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-2030), it will continue to advance the all-round development of human rights and ensure that the achievements of Chinese modernization benefit people around the world more broadly and equitably.

The promotion and protection of human rights represent a shared global endeavor. China stands ready to work with all parties to promote development and prosperity for all, safeguard international fairness and justice, jointly improve global human rights governance, and champion the common values of humanity, so that progress in human rights may better benefit people across the world.

