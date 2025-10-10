China to work with all sides for sound development of international human rights cause: spokesperson

Xinhua) 09:38, October 10, 2025

BEIJING, Oct. 9 (Xinhua) -- China will continue working with all sides to help promote the sound development of the international human rights cause, said Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun on Thursday.

According to media reports, the 60th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council adopted by consensus the resolution tabled by China on economic, social and cultural rights.

When answering a related query at a daily news briefing, Guo said that the 60th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council has adopted by consensus the resolution on "Promoting and protecting economic, social and cultural rights within the context of addressing inequalities" submitted by China on behalf of nearly 70 countries, including Bolivia, Egypt, Pakistan, and South Africa.

The resolution calls for stronger multilateralism and international cooperation, and efforts of fully leveraging the role of the knowledge hub for economic, social and cultural rights, which was established under China's proposal, to better provide technical assistance and capacity-building support for countries in need, Guo said.

"Representatives of various countries extended their congratulations to China. Developing countries said that the resolution reflects the real needs of people around the world, and serves as a strong response to the developing countries' call for greater input into economic, social and cultural rights," noted the spokesperson.

China will continue upholding true multilateralism, enhancing dialogue and cooperation with all sides based on equality and mutual respect, and helping to promote the sound development of the international human rights cause, Guo said.

