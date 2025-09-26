Chinese envoy calls for improving global human rights governance at UNHRC

Xinhua) 13:16, September 26, 2025

GENEVA, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- Chen Xu, China's permanent representative to the United Nations (UN) Office at Geneva and other international organizations in Switzerland, on Thursday called on all parties to improve global human rights governance at the 60th session of the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC).

Speaking on behalf of nearly 80 countries, Chen noted that multilateralism is facing severe challenges, stressing that the UN80 process, launched on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the UN, provides an opportunity to advance reforms that can enhance efficiency, streamline procedures, eliminate duplication and strengthen transparency.

Chen put forward a five-point proposal: First, upholding sovereign equality. All countries, regardless of size, strength, wealth, or poverty, have the right to participate in, make decisions on, and benefit from global governance on an equal footing.

Second, observing the rule of law in international relations. International law should be applied equally and uniformly, and double standards must be avoided.

Third, practicing multilateralism. Efforts should be made to pursue consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits, while opposing unilateralism.

Fourth, advocating a people-centered approach. All categories of human rights should be advanced in a balanced manner.

Fifth, focusing on action and effectiveness. Concrete results are needed to improve global human rights governance and jointly open up a bright future of peace, security, prosperity and progress.

