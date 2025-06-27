Int'l seminar highlights ancient perspectives on human rights

Xinhua) 16:22, June 27, 2025

ATHENS, June 27 (Xinhua) -- An international symposium on human rights wisdom in classical civilizations was held Thursday at the Chinese School of Classical Studies at Athens (CSCSA), aiming to foster mutual learning and offer insights for global human rights governance.

Addressing over 50 Chinese and Greek officials, scholars and media representatives, Baima Chilin, president of the China Society for Human Rights Studies, said that though human rights interpretations may differ across civilizations, the pursuit of freedom, dignity and well-being is universal.

"To understand the present, we must reflect on the past," he said, calling for a global human rights governance framework that respects the diversity of development paths, prioritizes the right to development and promotes dialogue over confrontation.

He also stressed the importance of mutual learning among civilizations in advancing the global human rights cause and building a community with a shared future for mankind.

Prokopis Pavlopoulos, former president of Greece, said that East-West exchanges on human rights transcend geographical boundaries and remain crucial to the development of global civilization. The wisdom of ancient Chinese and Greek thinkers continues to inspire contemporary perspectives on human rights, he added.

"Looking back into history to find ways to safeguard human rights is of great significance," said Pavlopoulos.

Lai Bo, minister-counselor of the Chinese Embassy to Greece, expressed China's willingness to work with Greece to address shared challenges in the field of international human rights and to promote constructive dialogue and cooperation.

Participants affirmed that human rights are essential to global civilization and a universal goal, stressing the need for inclusive global participation to safeguard human rights and advocating for a more equitable, just and inclusive global governance structure.

In addition to the symposium, a handover ceremony was held for the new premises of the CSCSA, the first institution focusing on classical studies founded by an Asian country in Greece.

Co-hosted by the China Society for Human Rights Studies, the Chinese Embassy in Greece, the CSCSA and the Greece-China Association, the symposium also featured the launch of a themed exhibition and seminar titled Opening the Gate to East-West Civilizational Dialogue, along with the release of major Chinese achievements in scientific archaeology and cultural heritage preservation.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)