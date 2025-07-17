Dialogue key to inclusive human rights

13:41, July 17, 2025 By Qin Feng in Xi'an and Liu Boqian ( China Daily

The 2025 China-Central Asia Human Rights Development Forum convened on Tuesday in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, as part of efforts to deepen regional cooperation on human rights.

More than 60 participants, including government officials, scholars and leaders of human rights institutions and social organizations from China and Central Asian countries, attended the event. The forum builds on momentum from the China-Central Asia Summit held in Astana, Kazakhstan, in mid-June.

The gathering focused on cultural diversity, Asian values, global human rights governance and the concept of a community with a shared future for humanity.

During the opening ceremony, Xie Fuzhan, chairman of the China Foundation for Human Rights Development, said human rights are a hallmark of human civilization. He called the full realization of human rights a shared aspiration and an essential part of building a closer China-Central Asia community.

Emphasizing the value of cultural diversity, Xie said "civilizations differ by region, not by merit", adding that China and Central Asian nations, each with rich, ancient traditions, should learn from one another and work together to advance human rights protection.

Sheradil Baktygulov, director of the Institute for World Policy Study in Kyrgyzstan, told China Daily there should not be a one-size-fits-all model for human rights development worldwide. He praised China's achievements in eradicating poverty and combating disease, calling the forum an invaluable opportunity for mutual learning.

Mirzatillo Tillabaev, first deputy director of Uzbekistan's National Human Rights Center, said Uzbekistan has completed a detailed study of Chinese human rights documents and will publish Uzbek-language translations and educational materials in August.

Echoing Xie's view that "development is the greatest human right", Tillabaev called for joint investment in transport, energy and digital infrastructure to strengthen regional connectivity and for active China-Central Asia cooperation in upholding United Nations human rights principles.

In breakout sessions, delegates reviewed national progress in governance reform, quality-of-life improvements and the establishment of State supervisory bodies, with a focus on the rights of women and children.

Yuldasheva Govkherjan, a professor at the Tashkent State University of Law, shared Uzbekistan's annual summer school programs and courses offered across 330 vocational institutions that are focused on human rights, women's rights and children's rights.

"Without human rights education, respect for human rights is impossible," she said.

Delegates from China and Central Asia underscored the importance of regional dialogue in shaping inclusive, culturally sensitive human rights frameworks. Officials from Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan echoed calls for digital fairness, civil society engagement and stronger cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative.

This was the third edition of the China-Central Asia Human Rights Development Forum, following meetings in Beijing in September last year and in Astana in May.

