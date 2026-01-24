UN human rights chief condemns abuse in U.S. immigration enforcement

Xinhua) 14:37, January 24, 2026

GENEVA, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) -- The UN human rights chief condemned in a statement on Friday the repeated use of "unnecessary or disproportionate force" in U.S. immigration enforcement.

Volker Turk, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, expressed shock at "the now-routine abuse and denigration of migrants and refugees."

He said many people arrested and detained lack timely access to legal counsel and effective means to contest their detention and removal decisions.

Turk urged the United States to ensure that its migration policies and enforcement practices respect human dignity and due process rights.

He also called for an independent and transparent investigation into the rising number of deaths in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody.

According to the statement, at least 30 such deaths were reported last year, and a further six have been reported so far this year.

On Jan. 7, during a federal enforcement operation in Minneapolis, an ICE agent shot and killed a 37-year-old U.S. citizen, sparking widespread tensions. A week later, another ICE agent shot a Venezuelan immigrant in the same area, further escalating protests.

