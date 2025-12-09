Experts discuss advancing human rights in course of Chinese modernization

Xinhua) 09:58, December 09, 2025

GUANGZHOU, Dec. 8 (Xinhua) -- Scholars noted at a recent forum on human rights that efforts should be made to enrich the concepts of human rights within the framework of Chinese modernization.

An independent knowledge system of human rights in China should center around "the right to subsistence" and "the right to development" as its pillars, Liu Zhiqiang, professor with Guangzhou University Institute for Human Rights, noted at the Human Rights Forum on human rights protection in Chinese modernization held in Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province, on Saturday.

In practice, Liu added, efforts should be made to enrich the concepts and connotations of human rights within the framework of Chinese modernization.

Liu Hongzhen, deputy head of Jilin University Human Rights Institute, focused on the core tenet of the modern Chinese perspective on human rights, saying the people-centered human rights perspective entails respect for the primary status of people and prioritizes their interests.

More than 80 scholars and researchers engaged in discussions on topics such as building an independent knowledge system of human rights in China, criminal law-related issues and human rights challenges in the digital age, as well as business and human rights.

