Int'l symposium on human rights protection in digital era held in Malaysia

Xinhua) 10:15, December 06, 2025

Fu Zitang (L), vice president of the China Society for Human Rights Studies and professor of Law at Southwest University of Political Science and Law, speaks during the International Symposium on Human Rights Protection in the Digital Era in Selangor state, Malaysia, Dec. 5, 2025. The symposium was held here on Friday, bringing together scholars, social organizations and media from both China and Malaysia. (Xinhua/Cheng Yiheng)

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec. 5 (Xinhua) -- The International Symposium on Human Rights Protection in the Digital Era was held here on Friday, bringing together scholars, social organizations and media from both China and Malaysia.

Discussions covered the opportunities and challenges posed by digital transformation to human rights, emerging issues arising from growing digitalization, the core principles for safeguarding rights online, the evolution of digital rights as a new category of human rights, governance and institutional frameworks for their protection, and the role of Asian values and civilizational dialogue in shaping the future of digital human rights.

Among the experts was Fu Zitang, vice president of the China Society for Human Rights Studies and professor of Law at Southwest University of Political Science and Law, who noted that the world is undergoing a profound transformation driven by emerging technologies, which not only represent the core of new productive forces but also significantly expand the scope for safeguarding human rights.

He noted that China emphasizes making people's aspirations for a better life the ultimate goal of scientific and technological innovation, and prioritizing efforts that benefit, serve, and prosper the people and improve their livelihoods.

While embracing technological progress, Fu said, it is essential to integrate the principle that "the people's well-being is the greatest human right" into the governance of digital technologies, uphold the principles of being people-centered, secure and controllable, transparent and trustworthy, and having a sound legal framework in data governance.

These principles, he added, collectively establish the foundational values, bottom-line requirements, core procedures and institutional support system for human rights protection in the digital age.

Rich Too, chief executive of the Social-Economy, Environment, Development and Strategy Studies (SEEDS Malaysia), said that human rights protection in the digital era is a significant topic amid global uncertainty in how they will impact the public, especially in ways that are yet to be fully understood.

"In Malaysia's multicultural context, digital development has created opportunities for exploring human rights issues, while also introducing new challenges," he said.

Given differences in historical backgrounds, political and economic systems and socio-cultural contexts, Too stressed that Malaysia and East Asian countries should have the autonomy to choose development paths suited to their national conditions. "Mutual respect, inclusiveness and learning from each other, together with enhanced exchanges and cooperation, will contribute to the region's overall human rights development," he said.

The symposium was co-organized by the China Society for Human Rights Studies, SEEDS Malaysia, and the Wanita Malaysian Chinese Association.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Hongyu)