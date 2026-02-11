Daily life in China | Taste Changchun: Century Square Morning Market

(People's Daily App) 16:54, February 11, 2026

A morning at Century Square Morning Market, where Changchun's flavors and everyday life come alive. Century Square Morning Market is located in the heart of Changchun, Northeast China's Jilin Province. It's the perfect place to experience authentic local cuisine, from savory egg hamburger to hearty soup—every bite captures the warmth and charm of Changchun.

(Produced by interns Li Hong, Ma Junbang and Zhang Yilan; Edited by Lin Rui)

