Authentic chili sauce resonates with diverse appetites

Chinadaily.com.cn) 08:32, January 16, 2026

A full shelf of Lao Gan Ma chili sauce is seen at a supermarket in London, the United Kingdom, on Thursday. Wan Jindong / for China Daily

Lao Gan Ma, the iconic brand of chili sauce that has been a fixture in Chinese kitchens for decades, continues to enjoy unabated popularity abroad thanks to its distinct taste that has remained unchanged over the years.

According to the 2025 Top 100 Enterprises in Guizhou, condiment maker Guiyang Nanming Laoganma Special Flavour Foodstuffs Co, which produces 3 million bottles of the Lao Gan Ma chili sauce daily, posted revenue of 5.39 billion yuan ($754.6 million) in 2024, up slightly from 5.38 billion yuan in 2023. The latest figures mark its third consecutive year of growth, bringing it close to its 2020 revenue peak of 5.4 billion yuan.

The company's overseas revenue rose 30 percent in 2023, supported by steady growth in popularity and increased social media visibility. Unlike many food brands expanding internationally, Lao Gan Ma has made few concessions to local tastes, refusing to tweak the recipe that has defined its appeal in China for decades.

But the brand's success isn't just about revenue figures. Its real achievement lies in staying true to its roots, offering a bold, spicy and umami-rich flavor that consumers cannot seem to get enough of.

Li Miaoxing, general manager and son of company founder Tao Huabi, told Xinhua News Agency in 2024 that the company's chili sauce, "crafted with traditional techniques, is the heart of our brand — it's the product that started it all".

Lao Gan Ma has today become a symbol of Chinese culinary heritage. Zhu Danpeng, a food industry expert, said, "The brand represents authentic Chinese flavors, rooted in centuries-old agricultural practices and handmade techniques."

The authentic taste resonates with consumers worldwide. The traditional Chinese flavor is a hit in diverse markets. "For overseas Chinese, it's a taste of home. For international consumers, it offers a direct link to authentic Chinese culinary experiences," said Zhu.

The brand's international expansion has been nothing short of remarkable. Lei Bangchao, head of personnel and administration at the brand's Guiding county branch, said that Lao Gan Ma's exports now account for 10 percent of its total revenue.

The sauce is available in more than 160 countries and can be found on the shelves of one-third of all mainstream supermarkets in the United States and Europe. It has also reached South America and Africa, selling in Peru, Brazil, Nigeria and Zimbabwe. The global chili sauce market, valued at $5.72 billion in 2023, is expected to grow to $6.52 billion by 2028, according to Euromonitor International, a London-based market research company.

Lao Gan Ma's global rise can be attributed to two primary factors: its distinctive flavor and the viral power of social media. Word-of-mouth, particularly among the Chinese diaspora, combined with social media buzz on platforms like Instagram and TikTok, has ensured that Lao Gan Ma's popularity remains intact globally. Influencers, who have described the sauce as a "cupboard staple", have embraced the condiment enthusiastically, experimenting with unconventional pairings such as ice cream and avocado.

The brand's journey has not been without challenges. A dip in sales in 2017 and 2018 was linked to the sourcing of peppers. The altered taste did not go down well with consumers. The return of its founder Tao to active management in 2019 helped restore the original recipe and rebuild consumer trust, Beijing Business Today reported.

The company's focus on quality ingredients, particularly the chili peppers from Guizhou province, has ensured its flavor consistency. Known for their aromatic complexity and balanced spiciness, these peppers are difficult to replicate.

Tao's principles have been key to Lao Gan Ma's steady growth. By focusing solely on chili sauce and avoiding diversification, the company has remained privately held and financially independent.

