Trending in China | Tanghulu

(People's Daily App) 16:04, December 22, 2025

Tanghulu is a traditional Chinese snack consisting of sugar-coated haws and other fruits or vegetables served on a stick. It has been popular since the Southern Song Dynasty (1127-1279). Commonly found on winter streets, tanghulu comes in various varieties and is closely tied to childhood memories for many people in China.

