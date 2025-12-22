Home>>
Trending in China | Tanghulu
(People's Daily App) 16:04, December 22, 2025
Tanghulu is a traditional Chinese snack consisting of sugar-coated haws and other fruits or vegetables served on a stick. It has been popular since the Southern Song Dynasty (1127-1279). Commonly found on winter streets, tanghulu comes in various varieties and is closely tied to childhood memories for many people in China.
