In Pics: Ginseng transformed at creative feast in NE China's Jilin

Ginseng simmered with deer-hide gelatin, complemented by honey and fruit for a mildly sweet taste and a smooth, tender, and pleasantly springy texture at a restaurant in Tonghua, northeast China's Jilin Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhao Tong)

This vibrant photo series, captured at a restaurant in Tonghua, northeast China's Jilin Province, showcases the incredible versatility of ginseng in modern cuisine. Each creation masterfully balances unique textures and flavors—ranging from crispy to chewy, and savory to sweet—while highlighting ginseng's distinctive earthy essence. This banquet redefines gourmet nourishment, offering a truly immersive and flavorful experience.

Crispy ginseng bites infused with dried tangerine peel, delivering a perfect balance of sweet and tangy flavors with a delightful crunch at a restaurant in Tonghua, northeast China's Jilin Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhao Tong)

Deep-fried pastries made from flour and ginseng, featuring a crispy exterior, soft and chewy center, and a rich, lingering ginseng aroma at a restaurant in Tonghua, northeast China's Jilin province. (Photo provided to People's Daily Online)

A fragrant creation made with ginseng, fresh shrimp and pagoda tree blossoms, lightly sweetened with honey for a perfect balance of crispiness on the outside and tenderness within at a restaurant in Tonghua, northeast China's Jilin Province. (Photo provided to People's Daily Online)

Baked flatbread made with ginseng powder, flour, and eggs, perfectly blending the nutty aroma of wheat with the earthy essence of ginseng at a restaurant in Tonghua, northeast China's Jilin Province. (Photo provided to People's Daily Online)

A savory creation highlighting ginseng as the main ingredient, paired with slow-simmered chicken broth and house-made braised pork slices, producing a flavorful yet light taste at a health-nourishing club in Huinan county of Tonghua, northeast China's Jilin Province. (Photo provided to People's Daily Online)

(Li Qianyi, as an intern, also contributed to this article.)

(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Wu Chengliang)