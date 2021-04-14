East China customs seize over 10 kg of American ginseng

April 14, 2021

NANJING, April 13 (Xinhua) -- Jinling Customs in east China's Jiangsu Province have seized more than 10 kg of smuggled American ginseng this year.

The customs reported Tuesday that they have confiscated 896 grams of American ginseng smuggled through mails, the 11th batch of its kind since the beginning of 2021.

Since January, 49 packages of American ginseng weighing about 10.24 kg have been seized by Jinling Customs.

American ginseng, also known as panax quinquefolius, is a species listed in Appendix II of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES). The import and export of the species are restricted in China.

