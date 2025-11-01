Kenyan chefs inspired by Chinese cuisine amid blossoming cultural ties

Xinhua) 09:48, November 01, 2025

NAIROBI, Oct. 31 (Xinhua) -- Clad in a crisp white coat and a matching hat, James Wambua smiled as he dropped some slices of raw beef, fish, lettuce, and onions inside a gleaming steel pan for deep-frying, unleashing a mood-lifting aroma.

Wambua's towering height made him stand out among a group of Kenyan chefs competing in the 2025 Africa Championship of Chinese Cuisine, held Thursday in Nairobi, Kenya's capital.

At the vast kitchen hall of Kenya Utalii College, the contest venue, Wambua paced back and forth, selecting ingredients and arranging frying pans and cutlery. Under the guidance of a Chinese master chef, the 32-year-old Kenyan prepared to immerse himself in the art of Chinese cuisine.

"For nearly one year, I have been interacting with Chinese cuisine," said the amiable hotelier with five years' experience. "This competition is very interesting and quite interactive as we get ourselves immersed in understanding the art of preparing, cooking, and serving Chinese dishes of diverse stripes."

At the five-star hotel where Wambua works, Chinese dishes are a regular feature. His participation in the contest was driven by a desire to master recipes that can create mouth-watering meals for his clients.

"In this competition, I will be cooking fish and beef, interacting with Chinese instructor chefs and gaining insight into other Chinese dishes that sound exotic yet are gaining traction with Kenyan diners," said Wambua.

Beaming with confidence, Pala Pala, a 35-year-old chef with over 10 years' experience, relished the aroma from an assortment of seafood, butternut soup and fish ready for consumption.

Under the direction of the Chinese instructors, Pala Pala also managed to prepare spiced beef and lettuce, which he placed neatly on a dinner set for guests to sample.

The bubbly chef said that he has become captivated by Chinese cuisine, saying that it not only offers rhythm and connection but is also rich in nutrients.

"I'm a spicy food lover and enjoy dishes from China's Sichuan Province, but for this competition, I also hope to prepare Hunan cuisine. From my perspective, Chinese cuisine is highly interactive, showcasing its rich culture and lively spirit," said Pala Pala.

Kenya hosted the inaugural African Championship of Chinese Cuisine on the continent, attracting 40 teams of contestants from China, several African countries, Australia, and the United States.

As part of the 2025 China-Kenya Culture and Tourism Season, the day-long event was jointly hosted by the World Federation of Chinese Catering Industry, the Kenya Chinese Cuisine and Culture Association, and Kenya Utalii College, the country's premier hospitality and tourism training institution.

Jesse Obara, another contestant, gazed at the steaming beef steak coated with green spices, rolling it over gently inside the cooking pot and finally placing it on a hot serving dish.

Having honed the craft for nearly three years in several restaurants in Nairobi, the 25-year-old chef appeared upbeat to participate in the Chinese cuisine contest for the first time.

"I'm really excited about this competition. It will help me grow in the profession and travel a culinary journey with our Chinese counterparts. I have come to love noodles, rice and seafood during my short stint as a chef," said Obara.

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Zhong Wenxing)