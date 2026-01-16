Chinese flavors win hearts worldwide

Chinese specialty delicacies, once relatively unknown abroad, are winning over consumers worldwide with their unique flavors as they make their mark in international markets.

River snail rice noodles rise from street snack to global delicacy

As night settles over Johor Bahru, Malaysia, the streets remain alive with energy, with the mouthwatering scent of river snail rice noodles drifting from a restaurant. Inside, 11 waiters navigate between tables, serving diners.

To cater to the tastes of consumers in ASEAN countries, the restaurant has introduced stir-fried river snail rice noodles and chilled river snail rice noodles, both of which have become very popular, said Qiu Qihao, brand general manager and founder of Huangguanluo, a river snail rice noodle brand in Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

Photo shows a river snail rice noodle restaurant in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. (Photo/Zhang Zhongmou)

"I've opened 15 river snail rice noodle restaurants in Malaysia and Vietnam, and we're currently scouting locations for one in Singapore," Qiu said.

In China, more than 50,000 Liuzhou river snail rice noodle restaurants are in operation, and the pre-packaged version is sold in over 30 countries and regions. From 2021 to 2024, exports of river snail rice noodles rose from 52.56 million yuan ($7.5 million) to over 87.32 million yuan.

In the R&D lab of Guangxi Luobawang Food Co., Ltd., Chairman Yao Hanlin presents a new recipe where the broth, previously sour and spicy, has been adjusted to better suit European tastes.

"We've fine-tuned the flavor to meet European standards, and the cooking time for the packaged rice noodles is now just five minutes. Our goal is to keep the Liuzhou flavor while making it easier for foreign consumers to enjoy," said Yao. Today, Luobawang has established a sales network spanning over 30 countries and regions, with total exports reaching approximately $20 million.

Liuzhou has implemented a series of policies in recent years to assist river snail rice noodle producers in navigating international trade standards. "Liuzhou River Snail Rice Noodle" has been registered as a geographical indication and international trademark in 26 countries. Meanwhile, over 300 related brands are leveraging this global recognition to expand overseas.

Preserved eggs win big market

Right after the New Year's holiday, the production workshop at Hubei Shendan Health Food Co., Ltd. in Anlu, central China's Hubei Province, was buzzing with activity. Duck eggs are cleaned and pickled, and after more than 60 days, they are transformed into preserved eggs.

The company exports 20 percent of its preserved eggs to overseas markets, said Yuan Jinyou, factory manager at the company.

International students taste preserved eggs at Hubei Shendan Health Food Co., Ltd. in Anlu, central China's Hubei Province. (Photo/Zhang Susheng)

At the company's ecological farm, the ducks are active and lively. "To ensure the ducks have space to move freely, each one gets around 0.4 square meters, which is seven times the space of conventional caged ducks," said Tian Chuanwu, the company's duck farm manager. The ducks are housed in clean, carefully controlled conditions, with their feed precisely balanced and their drinking water purified.

The quality of the ducks directly affects the quality of the eggs, which in turn guarantees the exceptional taste of the preserved eggs. Because of their superior quality, the company's preserved eggs are priced slightly higher than similar products. "A box of six preserved eggs sells for $2.99, while others sell theirs for $1.99," explained Yuan.

The company now offers over 100 products and is rapidly expanding its global presence. "In 2025, we exported preserved eggs to over 30 countries and regions, with export sales reaching $10 million," said Tang Jianhong, deputy general manager of the company.

Fermented bean curd captivates hearts of consumers worldwide

"At first, I found the taste of fermented bean curd a bit odd, but after trying it a few times, I discovered it has a unique flavor. Spread it on bread, and it's just as delicious as cheese," said Lisa from the U.K., enjoying fermented bean curd at a restaurant in Shaoxing, east China's Zhejiang Province.

For many in Shaoxing, breakfast just wouldn't be the same without the local favorite, Xianheng fermented bean curd. Infused with the distinctive flavor of Shaoxing rice wine, Xianheng fermented bean curd has built a solid reputation and has become a beloved dish among foreign consumers as well.

"This is our newest low-salt fermented bean curd, and the market response has been fantastic," said Li Hua, general manager of Shaoxing Xianheng Food Co., Ltd. To enhance both texture and flavor, the company has drastically reduced the salt content during fermentation. The new low-salt version cuts salt by 30 percent, with each block containing less than 0.55 grams of salt.

Photo shows fermented bean curd made by Shaoxing Xianheng Food Co., Ltd. in Shaoxing, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Photo courtesy of Shaoxing Xianheng Food Co., Ltd.)

In the company's showroom, Yu Minying, the foreign trade manager, presents a sauce that has become a hit in Spain. "For seafood enthusiasts in Europe, this seasoning brings a perfect balance of salty and savory with a touch of sweetness. We're confident it will be a standout product in international markets," Yu said.

Today, Shaoxing Xianheng Food Co., Ltd. continues to refine its fermentation techniques while expanding its reach globally. The brand is now present in over 10 countries and regions, including Europe, the U.S. and Southeast Asia. In 2025, the company exported around 1,000 tonnes of fermented bean curd, with overseas revenue surpassing 20 million yuan.

