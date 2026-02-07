In pics: 12th Asian Indoor Athletics Championships 2026
China's Su Wen (C), Jiao Xinping (L) and Ma Yinglong pose after the men's triple jump final at the 12th Asian Indoor Athletics Championships 2026 in Tianjin, north China, Feb. 6, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Ran)
China's Su Wen competes during the men's triple jump final at the 12th Asian Indoor Athletics Championships 2026 in Tianjin, north China, Feb. 6, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Ran)
China's Jiao Xinping competes during the men's triple jump final at the 12th Asian Indoor Athletics Championships 2026 in Tianjin, north China, Feb. 6, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Ran)
China's Su Wen competes during the men's triple jump final at the 12th Asian Indoor Athletics Championships 2026 in Tianjin, north China, Feb. 6, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Ran)
China's Jiao Xinping competes during the men's triple jump final at the 12th Asian Indoor Athletics Championships 2026 in Tianjin, north China, Feb. 6, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Ran)
China's Ma Yinglong competes during the men's triple jump final at the 12th Asian Indoor Athletics Championships 2026 in Tianjin, north China, Feb. 6, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Ran)
Photos
