Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games: figure skating team events
Wang Shiyue (L)/Liu Xinyu of China perform during the figure skating team event ice dance rhythm dance of the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Milan, Italy, Feb. 6, 2026. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)
Wang Shiyue (R)/Liu Xinyu of China perform during the figure skating team event ice dance rhythm dance of the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Milan, Italy, Feb. 6, 2026. (Xinhua/Chen Yichen)
Wang Shiyue (L)/Liu Xinyu of China perform during the figure skating team event ice dance rhythm dance of the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Milan, Italy, Feb. 6, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Ming)
Wang Shiyue (R)/Liu Xinyu of China perform during the figure skating team event ice dance rhythm dance of the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Milan, Italy, Feb. 6, 2026. (Xinhua/Chen Yichen)
Wang Shiyue (L)/Liu Xinyu of China greet spectators before the figure skating team event ice dance rhythm dance of the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Milan, Italy, Feb. 6, 2026. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)
Wang Shiyue (L)/Liu Xinyu of China perform during the figure skating team event ice dance rhythm dance of the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Milan, Italy, Feb. 6, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Ming)
Madison Chock (R) and Evan Bates of the United States perform during the figure skating team event ice dance rhythm dance of the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Milan, Italy, Feb. 6, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Ming)
Sui Wenjing (R) and Han Cong of China perform during the figure skating team event pair skating short program of the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Milan, Italy, Feb. 6, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Ming)
Sui Wenjing (L) and Han Cong of China perform during the figure skating team event pair skating short program of the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Milan, Italy, Feb. 6, 2026. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)
Sui Wenjing (up) and Han Cong of China perform during the figure skating team event pair skating short program of the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Milan, Italy, Feb. 6, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Ming)
Sui Wenjing (R) and Han Cong of China perform during the figure skating team event pair skating short program of the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Milan, Italy, Feb. 6, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Ming)
Sui Wenjing (up) and Han Cong of China perform during the figure skating team event pair skating short program of the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Milan, Italy, Feb. 6, 2026. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)
Sui Wenjing (L) and Han Cong of China perform during the figure skating team event pair skating short program of the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Milan, Italy, Feb. 6, 2026. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)
Sui Wenjing (front) and Han Cong of China perform during the figure skating team event pair skating short program of the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Milan, Italy, Feb. 6, 2026. (Xinhua/Chen Yichen)
Sui Wenjing (L) and Han Cong of China greet spectators after performing during the figure skating team event pair skating short program of the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Milan, Italy, Feb. 6, 2026. (Xinhua/Chen Yichen)
Han Cong (L) and Sui Wenjing of China perform during the figure skating team event pair skating short program of the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Milan, Italy, Feb. 6, 2026. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)
Han Cong (R) and Sui Wenjing of China perform during the figure skating team event pair skating short program of the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Milan, Italy, Feb. 6, 2026. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)
Sui Wenjing (L) and Han Cong of China perform during the figure skating team event pair skating short program of the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Milan, Italy, Feb. 6, 2026. (Xinhua/Chen Yichen)
Sui Wenjing (up) and Han Cong of China perform during the figure skating team event pair skating short program of the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Milan, Italy, Feb. 6, 2026. (Xinhua/Chen Yichen)
Sui Wenjing (L) and Han Cong of China perform during the figure skating team event pair skating short program of the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Milan, Italy, Feb. 6, 2026. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)
Zhang Ruiyang of China performs during the women single skating short program of the figure skating team event of the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Milan, Italy, Feb. 6, 2026. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)
Zhang Ruiyang (front L) of China waits for scores after performing during the women single skating short program of the figure skating team event of the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Milan, Italy, Feb. 6, 2026. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)
Zhang Ruiyang of China performs during the women single skating short program of the figure skating team event of the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Milan, Italy, Feb. 6, 2026. (Xinhua/Chen Yichen)
Zhang Ruiyang of China performs during the women single skating short program of the figure skating team event of the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Milan, Italy, Feb. 6, 2026. (Xinhua/Chen Yichen)
Zhang Ruiyang of China performs during the women single skating short program of the figure skating team event of the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Milan, Italy, Feb. 6, 2026. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)
Shin Jia of South Korea performs during the women single skating short program of the figure skating team event of the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Milan, Italy, Feb. 6, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Ming)
