Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games: figure skating team events

Xinhua) 15:32, February 07, 2026

Wang Shiyue (L)/Liu Xinyu of China perform during the figure skating team event ice dance rhythm dance of the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Milan, Italy, Feb. 6, 2026. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

Madison Chock (R) and Evan Bates of the United States perform during the figure skating team event ice dance rhythm dance of the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Milan, Italy, Feb. 6, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Ming)

Sui Wenjing (R) and Han Cong of China perform during the figure skating team event pair skating short program of the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Milan, Italy, Feb. 6, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Ming)

Sui Wenjing (L) and Han Cong of China greet spectators after performing during the figure skating team event pair skating short program of the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Milan, Italy, Feb. 6, 2026. (Xinhua/Chen Yichen)

Zhang Ruiyang of China performs during the women single skating short program of the figure skating team event of the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Milan, Italy, Feb. 6, 2026. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)

Zhang Ruiyang (front L) of China waits for scores after performing during the women single skating short program of the figure skating team event of the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Milan, Italy, Feb. 6, 2026. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)

Shin Jia of South Korea performs during the women single skating short program of the figure skating team event of the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Milan, Italy, Feb. 6, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Ming)

