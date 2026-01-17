Collections of Li-Ning China presented at Milan Men's Fashion Week
A model presents creations of Fall/Winter 2026 collections of Li-Ning China during the Milan Men's Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, Jan. 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Jing)
A model presents creations of Fall/Winter 2026 collections of Li-Ning China during the Milan Men's Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, Jan. 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Jing)
Models present creations of Fall/Winter 2026 collections of Li-Ning China during the Milan Men's Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, Jan. 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Jing)
A model presents creations of Fall/Winter 2026 collections of Li-Ning China during the Milan Men's Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, Jan. 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Jing)
Models present creations of Fall/Winter 2026 collections of Li-Ning China during the Milan Men's Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, Jan. 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Jing)
A model presents creations of Fall/Winter 2026 collections of Li-Ning China during the Milan Men's Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, Jan. 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Jing)
Chinese table tennis player and Olympic champion Ma Long, founder of the Li-Ning China brand Li Ning and actor Jackie Chan (from L to R) attend the fashion show of Fall/Winter 2026 collections of Li-Ning China during the Milan Men's Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, Jan. 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Jing)
Models present creations of Fall/Winter 2026 collections of Li-Ning China during the Milan Men's Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, Jan. 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Jing)
Models present creations of Fall/Winter 2026 collections of Li-Ning China during the Milan Men's Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, Jan. 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Jing)
A model presents creations of Fall/Winter 2026 collections of Li-Ning China during the Milan Men's Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, Jan. 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Jing)
Invited guests attend the fashion show of Fall/Winter 2026 collections of Li-Ning China during the Milan Men's Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, Jan. 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Jing)
Invited guests attend the fashion show of Fall/Winter 2026 collections of Li-Ning China during the Milan Men's Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, Jan. 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Jing)
A model presents creations of Fall/Winter 2026 collections of Li-Ning China during the Milan Men's Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, Jan. 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Jing)
Models present creations of Fall/Winter 2026 collections of Li-Ning China during the Milan Men's Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, Jan. 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Jing)
