In pics: Davis Cup Qualifier first round
August Holmgren of Team Denmark hits a return in the second match against Dino Prizmic of Team Croatia during the Davis Cup Qualifier first round match between Croatia and Denmark in Varazdin, Croatia, on Feb. 6, 2026. (Photo by Igor Kralj/PIXSELL via Xinhua)
Elmer Moeller of Team Denmark hits a return in the fist match against Matej Dodig of Team Croatia during the Davis Cup Qualifier first round match between Croatia and Denmark in Varazdin, Croatia, on Feb. 6, 2026. (Photo by Igor Kralj/PIXSELL via Xinhua)
Dino Prizmic of Team Croatia hits a return in the second match against August Holmgren of Team Denmark during the Davis Cup Qualifier first round match between Croatia and Denmark in Varazdin, Croatia, on Feb. 6, 2026. (Photo by Igor Kralj/PIXSELL via Xinhua)
Matej Dodig of Team Croatia hits a return in the fist match against Elmer Moeller of Team Denmark during the Davis Cup Qualifier first round match between Croatia and Denmark in Varazdin, Croatia, on Feb. 6, 2026. (Photo by Igor Kralj/PIXSELL via Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- Highlights of Davis Cup Finals
- Brazil eliminate Spain from Davis Cup World Group
- Tunisia banned one year on Davis Cup
- Argentina's Nalbandian appeals for unity in Davis Cup tennis team
- Djokovic out but Serbs confident against India in Davis Cup opener
- Injured Querrey to Miss US Davis Cup Tie Against Chile (2)
- Injured Querrey to Miss US Davis Cup Tie Against Chile
- Highlights of women's doubles final match at Australian Open tennis tournament
- Highlights of WTA Philippine Women's Open
- WTA Philippine Women's Open: women's singles round of 32 matches
- Australian Open: women's doubles 3rd round match
- In pics: women's doubles match at Australian Open
- Main draw of Australian Open 2026 runs at Melbourne Park in Australia
- Chinese trio qualify for main draw at Australian Open
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.