In pics: Davis Cup Qualifier first round

Xinhua) 14:20, February 07, 2026

August Holmgren of Team Denmark hits a return in the second match against Dino Prizmic of Team Croatia during the Davis Cup Qualifier first round match between Croatia and Denmark in Varazdin, Croatia, on Feb. 6, 2026. (Photo by Igor Kralj/PIXSELL via Xinhua)

Elmer Moeller of Team Denmark hits a return in the fist match against Matej Dodig of Team Croatia during the Davis Cup Qualifier first round match between Croatia and Denmark in Varazdin, Croatia, on Feb. 6, 2026. (Photo by Igor Kralj/PIXSELL via Xinhua)

Dino Prizmic of Team Croatia hits a return in the second match against August Holmgren of Team Denmark during the Davis Cup Qualifier first round match between Croatia and Denmark in Varazdin, Croatia, on Feb. 6, 2026. (Photo by Igor Kralj/PIXSELL via Xinhua)

Matej Dodig of Team Croatia hits a return in the fist match against Elmer Moeller of Team Denmark during the Davis Cup Qualifier first round match between Croatia and Denmark in Varazdin, Croatia, on Feb. 6, 2026. (Photo by Igor Kralj/PIXSELL via Xinhua)

