Highlights of women's doubles final match at Australian Open tennis tournament

Xinhua) 10:57, January 31, 2026

Zhang Shuai (R)/Elise Mertens discuss during the women's doubles final match between Zhang Shuai (China)/Elise Mertens (Belgium) and Anna Danilina (Kazakhstan)/Aleksandra Krunic (Serbia) at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 31, 2026. (Xinhua/Ma Ping)

Zhang Shuai (R)/Elise Mertens celebrate scoring during the women's doubles final match between Zhang Shuai (China)/Elise Mertens (Belgium) and Anna Danilina (Kazakhstan)/Aleksandra Krunic (Serbia) at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 31, 2026. (Xinhua/Ma Ping)

Anna Danilina (R)/Aleksandra Krunic celebrate scoring during the women's doubles final match between Zhang Shuai (China)/Elise Mertens (Belgium) and Anna Danilina (Kazakhstan)/Aleksandra Krunic (Serbia) at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 31, 2026. (Xinhua/Ma Ping)

Zhang Shuai (top R)/Elise Mertens (top L) compete during the women's doubles final match between Zhang Shuai (China)/Elise Mertens (Belgium) and Anna Danilina (Kazakhstan)/Aleksandra Krunic (Serbia) at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 31, 2026. (Xinhua/Ma Ping)

Zhang Shuai (R)/Elise Mertens celebrate scoring during the women's doubles final match between Zhang Shuai (China)/Elise Mertens (Belgium) and Anna Danilina (Kazakhstan)/Aleksandra Krunic (Serbia) at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 31, 2026. (Xinhua/Ma Ping)

Zhang Shuai (2nd R)/Elise Mertens (1st R) and Anna Danilina (1st L)/Aleksandra Krunic (2nd L) pose for photos with a ballkid before the women's doubles final match between Zhang Shuai (China)/Elise Mertens (Belgium) and Anna Danilina (Kazakhstan)/Aleksandra Krunic (Serbia) at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 31, 2026. (Xinhua/Ma Ping)

Zhang Shuai (2nd L)/Elise Mertens (2nd R) enter the court before the women's doubles final match between Zhang Shuai (China)/Elise Mertens (Belgium) and Anna Danilina (Kazakhstan)/Aleksandra Krunic (Serbia) at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 31, 2026. (Xinhua/Ma Ping)

