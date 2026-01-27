Australian Open: women's doubles 3rd round match

Xinhua) 10:02, January 27, 2026

Guo Hanyu (front)/Kristina Mladenovic compete during the women's doubles 3rd round match between Guo Hanyu (China)/Kristina Mladenovic (France) and Kimberley Birrell/Talia Gibson of Australia at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 26, 2026. (Photo by Hu Jingchen/Xinhua)

Guo Hanyu (R)/Kristina Mladenovic react during the women's doubles 3rd round match between Guo Hanyu (China)/Kristina Mladenovic (France) and Kimberley Birrell/Talia Gibson of Australia at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 26, 2026. (Photo by Hu Jingchen/Xinhua)

Guo Hanyu (L)/Kristina Mladenovic react during the women's doubles 3rd round match between Guo Hanyu (China)/Kristina Mladenovic (France) and Kimberley Birrell/Talia Gibson of Australia at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 26, 2026. (Photo by Hu Jingchen/Xinhua)

Kimberley Birrell (R)/Talia Gibson compete during the women's doubles 3rd round match between Guo Hanyu (China)/Kristina Mladenovic (France) and Kimberley Birrell/Talia Gibson of Australia at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 26, 2026. (Photo by Hu Jingchen/Xinhua)

Guo Hanyu (L)/Kristina Mladenovic compete during the women's doubles 3rd round match between Guo Hanyu (China)/Kristina Mladenovic (France) and Kimberley Birrell/Talia Gibson of Australia at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 26, 2026. (Photo by Hu Jingchen/Xinhua)

Kimberley Birrell (L)/Talia Gibson talk with each other during the women's doubles 3rd round match between Guo Hanyu (China)/Kristina Mladenovic (France) and Kimberley Birrell/Talia Gibson of Australia at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 26, 2026. (Photo by Hu Jingchen/Xinhua)

