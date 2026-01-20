China's Bu crashes out of Australian Open

Bu Yunchaokete hits a return during the men's singles 1st round match between Bu Yunchaokete of China and Denis Shapovalov of Canada at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 19, 2026. (Photo by Hu Jingchen/Xinhua)

MELBOURNE, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) -- China's top-ranked men's player Bu Yunchaokete struggled with a wrist injury in a straight-sets loss to Canadian 21st seed Denis Shapovalov in the first round of the Australian Open on Monday.

The 24-year-old Bu competed hard but was visibly affected by the injury as Shapovalov won 6-3, 7-6 (3), 6-1 in two hours and 15 minutes at ANZ Arena.

Bu, the world No. 120, was seeking his first Grand Slam main-draw win and had held his own until the match turned in the second-set tiebreak, when he fell and appeared to aggravate the problem.

After receiving medical attention, Bu continued, but Shapovalov controlled the closing stages and sealed the match with his 19th ace.

Shapovalov, a former world No. 10, will play 2014 U.S. Open champion Marin Cilic in the second round.

