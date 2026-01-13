Highlights of Australian Open tennis tournament
Ma Yexin of China serves during the women's singles qualifying 1st round match against Varvara Lepchenko of the United States at Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 13, 2026. (Photo by Wang Shen/Xinhua)
Ma Yexin of China hits a return during the women's singles qualifying 1st round match against Varvara Lepchenko of the United States at Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 13, 2026. (Photo by Wang Shen/Xinhua)
Ma Yexin of China celebrates during the women's singles qualifying 1st round match against Varvara Lepchenko of the United States at Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 13, 2026. (Photo by Wang Shen/Xinhua)
Guo Hanyu of China hits a return during the women's singles qualifying 1st round match against Dominika Salkova of the Czech Republic at Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 13, 2026. (Photo by Wang Shen/Xinhua)
Coleman Wong of China's Hong Kong hits a return during the men's singles qualifying 1st round match against Ugo Blanchet of France at Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 13, 2026. (Photo by Wang Shen/Xinhua)
Bai Zhuoxuan of China hits a return during the women's singles qualifying 1st round match against Alina Korneeva of Russia at Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 13, 2026. (Photo by Wang Shen/Xinhua)
Guo Hanyu of China serves during the women's singles qualifying 1st round match against Dominika Salkova of the Czech Republic at Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 13, 2026. (Photo by Wang Shen/Xinhua)
Guo Hanyu of China hits a return during the women's singles qualifying 1st round match against Dominika Salkova of the Czech Republic at Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 13, 2026. (Photo by Wang Shen/Xinhua)
Coleman Wong of China's Hong Kong celebrates during the men's singles qualifying 1st round match against Ugo Blanchet of France at Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 13, 2026. (Photo by Wang Shen/Xinhua)
Bai Zhuoxuan of China hits a return during the women's singles qualifying 1st round match against Alina Korneeva of Russia at Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 13, 2026. (Photo by Wang Shen/Xinhua)
Bai Zhuoxuan of China hits a return during the women's singles qualifying 1st round match against Alina Korneeva of Russia at Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 13, 2026. (Photo by Wang Shen/Xinhua)
Guo Hanyu of China hits a return during the women's singles qualifying 1st round match against Dominika Salkova of the Czech Republic at Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 13, 2026. (Photo by Wang Shen/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- Highlights of ATP Hong Kong Open tennis tournament
- China's Zhang into second round at Brisbane International
- 2026 United Cup tennis tournament Group B round robin match: China vs. Belgium
- 2026 United Cup tennis tournament: Jaume Munar vs. Sebastian Baez
- Chinese tennis player Pang suspended for 12 years for match fixing
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.