2026 United Cup tennis tournament: Jaume Munar vs. Sebastian Baez
Jaume Munar of Spain hits a return during the men's singles match against Sebastian Baez of Argentina in the Group A round robin match between Spain and Argentina at the 2026 United Cup tennis tournament in Perth, Australia, Jan. 2, 2026. (Photo by Zhou Dan/Xinhua)
Solana Sierra of Argentina serves during the women's singles match against Jessica Bouzas Maneiro of Spain in the Group A round robin match between Spain and Argentina at the 2026 United Cup tennis tournament in Perth, Australia, Jan. 2, 2026. (Photo by Zhou Dan/Xinhua)
Jessica Bouzas Maneiro of Spain hits a return during the women's singles match against Solana Sierra of Argentina in the Group A round robin match between Spain and Argentina at the 2026 United Cup tennis tournament in Perth, Australia, Jan. 2, 2026. (Photo by Zhou Dan/Xinhua)
Solana Sierra of Argentina hits a return during the women's singles match against Jessica Bouzas Maneiro of Spain in the Group A round robin match between Spain and Argentina at the 2026 United Cup tennis tournament in Perth, Australia, Jan. 2, 2026. (Photo by Zhou Dan/Xinhua)
Jaume Munar of Spain serves during the men's singles match against Sebastian Baez of Argentina in the Group A round robin match between Spain and Argentina at the 2026 United Cup tennis tournament in Perth, Australia, Jan. 2, 2026. (Photo by Zhou Dan/Xinhua)
Sebastian Baez of Argentina hits a return during the men's singles match against Jaume Munar of Spain in the Group A round robin match between Spain and Argentina at the 2026 United Cup tennis tournament in Perth, Australia, Jan. 2, 2026. (Photo by Zhou Dan/Xinhua)
Solana Sierra of Argentina hits a return during the women's singles match against Jessica Bouzas Maneiro of Spain in the Group A round robin match between Spain and Argentina at the 2026 United Cup tennis tournament in Perth, Australia, Jan. 2, 2026. (Photo by Zhou Dan/Xinhua)
Photos
