Highlights of tennis matches at China's 15th National Games

Xinhua) 08:55, November 13, 2025

Wei Zhangqian of Hubei competes against Shi Han of Beijing during the junior women's team final of tennis between Beijing and Hubei at China's 15th National Games in Hengqin, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

Team Beijing celebrate after winning the junior men's team final of tennis between Beijing and Jiangsu at China's 15th National Games in Hengqin, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

Song Yuqiao of Beijing celebrates after the junior men's team final of tennis between Beijing and Jiangsu at China's 15th National Games in Hengqin, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

Team Beijing celebrate after winning the junior men's team final of tennis between Beijing and Jiangsu at China's 15th National Games in Hengqin, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

Team Beijing celebrate after winning the junior men's team final of tennis between Beijing and Jiangsu at China's 15th National Games in Hengqin, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

Wei Zhangqian of Hubei competes against Shi Han of Beijing during the junior women's team final of tennis between Beijing and Hubei at China's 15th National Games in Hengqin, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

Shi Han of Beijing competes against Wei Zhangqian of Hubei during the junior women's team final of tennis between Beijing and Hubei at China's 15th National Games in Hengqin, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

Team Beijing celebrate after winning the junior men's team final of tennis between Beijing and Jiangsu at China's 15th National Games in Hengqin, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

Team Beijing celebrate after winning the junior men's team final of tennis between Beijing and Jiangsu at China's 15th National Games in Hengqin, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

Members of team Beijing react during the awarding ceremony for the junior men's team final of tennis at China's 15th National Games in Hengqin, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

Gold medalists team Beijing celebrate during the awarding ceremony for the junior men's team final of tennis at China's 15th National Games in Hengqin, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

Gold medalists team Beijing (2nd L), silver medalists team Jiangsu (1st L) and bronze medalists team Hong Kong (2nd R) and team Guangxi pose during the awarding ceremony for the junior men's team final of tennis at China's 15th National Games in Hengqin, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

Silver medalists team Jiangsu react during the awarding ceremony for the junior men's team final of tennis at China's 15th National Games in Hengqin, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

Gold medalists team Beijing pose during the awarding ceremony for the junior men's team final of tennis at China's 15th National Games in Hengqin, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

