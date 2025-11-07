WTA Finals tennis tournament: Coco Gauff vs. Aryna Sabalenka

Xinhua) 10:21, November 07, 2025

Aryna Sabalenka (R) of Belarus and Coco Gauff of the United States pose for photos before their round robin match at WTA Finals tennis tournament in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Luo Chen)

Coco Gauff of the United States returns a ball during the round robin match against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus at WTA Finals tennis tournament in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Luo Chen)

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus returns a ball during the round robin match against Coco Gauff of the United States at WTA Finals tennis tournament in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Luo Chen)

Aryna Sabalenka (R) of Belarus and Coco Gauff of the United States shake hands after their round robin match at WTA Finals tennis tournament in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Luo Chen)

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus returns a ball during the round robin match against Coco Gauff of the United States at WTA Finals tennis tournament in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Luo Chen)

Coco Gauff of the United States returns a ball during the round robin match against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus at WTA Finals tennis tournament in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Luo Chen)

Coco Gauff of the United States returns a ball during the round robin match against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus at WTA Finals tennis tournament in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Luo Chen)

Coco Gauff of the United States returns a ball during the round robin match against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus at WTA Finals tennis tournament in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Luo Chen)

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus celebrates scoring during the round robin match against Coco Gauff of the United States at WTA Finals tennis tournament in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Luo Chen)

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus reacts during the round robin match against Coco Gauff of the United States at WTA Finals tennis tournament in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Luo Chen)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)