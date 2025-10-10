Sabalenka, Gauff advance to Wuhan Open quarterfinals

Xinhua) 13:31, October 10, 2025

Coco Gauff of the United States hits a return during the women's singles round of 16 match against Zhang Shuai of China at the 2025 Wuhan Open tennis tournament in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Oct. 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

WUHAN, Oct. 9 (Xinhua) -- World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka powered into the quarterfinals of the Wuhan Open on Thursday, defeating Russia's Liudmila Samsonova 6-3, 6-2 to extend her unbeaten record in the central Chinese city, while third seed Coco Gauff downed Chinese veteran Zhang Shuai in straight sets.

The top-seeded Belarusian needed just an hour and 15 minutes to secure the victory, maintaining her bid for a record fourth Wuhan title. "I'm super happy," Sabalenka said after the match. "Happy with the level of it, happy to close this match in straight sets, and just really pleased with the performance."

When asked whether she thinks about her legacy and the possibility of chasing all-time records, Sabalenka said she focuses more on self-improvement than on comparisons with past greats.

"I think almost all of us want to beat all the records," she said. "But the right thing to do is focus on yourself, on your game, on developing yourself as a player and a person. If you deserve these big titles or to break some records, you'll do it anyway."

"Of course, I want to [beat some records], but it's going to be really tough to compete with the Grand Slam titles that Serena has. For me, the goal is to go as far as I can in this sport, and dedicate my life to the sport. I really hope that by the end of my career, I'll sit back, I'll look at my results, and I'll be really proud of myself."

Sabalenka will next face eighth-seeded Elena Rybakina, who progressed to the quarterfinals with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Czech player Linda Noskova.

Meanwhile, seventh seed Jasmine Paolini of Italy advanced after Denmark's Clara Tauson retired due to a right thigh injury while trailing 3-6, 6-1, 3-1. The victory marked Paolini's 40th WTA main-draw win of the season, matching her career-best total from 2024 and securing her a place in the Wuhan Open quarterfinals for the first time.

Gauff cruised past Zhang 6-3, 6-2 in just an hour. "It was a little bit up and down, but I'm happy to be into the next round. It wasn't my best like level at some points, but I'm happy that I got there," Gauff said after the match.

"Today's result is a very normal outcome. Coco played very well, and I'm also happy to see her back in good form," noted Zhang.

"For myself, I'm very pleased with my performance in Wuhan. After four consecutive days of competing in doubles and three singles matches, I was able to maintain a very good physical and competitive condition. At my age, I see unlimited possibilities for myself," the 36-year-old added.

Coco Gauff (R) of the United States hugs Zhang Shuai of China after their women's singles round of 16 match at the 2025 Wuhan Open tennis tournament in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Oct. 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

Coco Gauff of the United States reacts during the women's singles round of 16 match against Zhang Shuai of China at the 2025 Wuhan Open tennis tournament in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Oct. 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

Coco Gauff of the United States reacts during the women's singles round of 16 match against Zhang Shuai of China at the 2025 Wuhan Open tennis tournament in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Oct. 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

Zhang Shuai of China reacts during the women's singles round of 16 match against Coco Gauff of the United States at the 2025 Wuhan Open tennis tournament in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Oct. 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

Zhang Shuai of China hits a return during the women's singles round of 16 match against Coco Gauff of the United States at the 2025 Wuhan Open tennis tournament in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Oct. 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

Coco Gauff (R) of the United States greets Zhang Shuai of China after their women's singles round of 16 match at the 2025 Wuhan Open tennis tournament in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Oct. 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

Coco Gauff of the United States hits a return during the women's singles round of 16 match against Zhang Shuai of China at the 2025 Wuhan Open tennis tournament in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Oct. 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

Zhang Shuai of China hits a return during the women's singles round of 16 match against Coco Gauff of the United States at the 2025 Wuhan Open tennis tournament in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Oct. 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

