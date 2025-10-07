Highlights of women's singles at 2025 Wuhan Open

October 07, 2025

Wang Xinyu of China gestures during the women's singles round of 64 match against Uchijima Moyuka of Japan at the 2025 Wuhan Open tennis tournament in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province, Oct. 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Wang Xinyu of China reacts during the women's singles round of 64 match against Uchijima Moyuka of Japan at the 2025 Wuhan Open tennis tournament in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province, Oct. 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Uchijima Moyuka of Japan serves during the women's singles round of 64 match against Wang Xinyu of China at the 2025 Wuhan Open tennis tournament in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province, Oct. 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Wang Xinyu of China reacts during the women's singles round of 64 match against Uchijima Moyuka of Japan at the 2025 Wuhan Open tennis tournament in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province, Oct. 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Wang Xinyu of China reacts during the women's singles round of 64 match against Uchijima Moyuka of Japan at the 2025 Wuhan Open tennis tournament in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province, Oct. 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Uchijima Moyuka of Japan competes during the women's singles round of 64 match against Wang Xinyu of China at the 2025 Wuhan Open tennis tournament in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province, Oct. 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Wang Xinyu of China competes during the women's singles round of 64 match against Uchijima Moyuka of Japan at the 2025 Wuhan Open tennis tournament in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province, Oct. 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Uchijima Moyuka of Japan hits a return during the women's singles round of 64 match against Wang Xinyu of China at the 2025 Wuhan Open tennis tournament in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province, Oct. 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Wang Xinyu of China reacts during the women's singles round of 64 match against Uchijima Moyuka of Japan at the 2025 Wuhan Open tennis tournament in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province, Oct. 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Wang Xinyu of China serves during the women's singles round of 64 match against Uchijima Moyuka of Japan at the 2025 Wuhan Open tennis tournament in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province, Oct. 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Wang Xinyu of China serves during the women's singles round of 64 match against Uchijima Moyuka of Japan at the 2025 Wuhan Open tennis tournament in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province, Oct. 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Zhu Lin of China hits a return during the women's singles round of 64 match against Maya Joint of Australia at the 2025 Wuhan Open tennis tournament in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province, Oct. 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Zhu Lin of China hits a return during the women's singles round of 64 match against Maya Joint of Australia at the 2025 Wuhan Open tennis tournament in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province, Oct. 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Uchijima Moyuka of Japan competes during the women's singles round of 64 match against Wang Xinyu of China at the 2025 Wuhan Open tennis tournament in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province, Oct. 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Maya Joint of Australia hits a return during the women's singles round of 64 match against Zhu Lin of China at the 2025 Wuhan Open tennis tournament in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province, Oct. 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

