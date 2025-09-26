Building a national tennis brands: 'China Season' bundles tickets with destination experiences

Photo shows licensed merchandise for the Chengdu Open. (Photo from the WeChat official account of the Chengdu Municipal Bureau of Sports)

Every September and October, a seven-week slate of professional tennis tournaments across China has come to be known as the "China Season." This year, the Tennis Administration Center of China's General Administration of Sport unveiled a dedicated "China Season" logo, marking a new step in the internationalization of Chinese tennis.

The 2025 China Season kicked off in mid-September in Beijing, Chengdu in Sichuan province, and Hangzhou in Zhejiang province, and will conclude on Nov. 2 in Jiujiang, Jiangxi province and Hong Kong. Nine tournaments, including the Shanghai Masters, Wuhan Open, Ningbo Open, and Guangzhou International Women's Open, are expected to attract more than one million spectators and generate over 2 billion yuan ($280.42 million) in spending on dining, accommodation, and related services.

Photo shows China's National Tennis Center, venue of the China Open.

"By packaging and promoting nine top-level events in a coordinated way, we can create a brand with broader reach, longer duration, and stronger industry impact, raising the standard of each tournament and enhancing collaboration across China's tennis value chain," said Bai Xilin, director of the Tennis Administration Center.

Venues have been upgraded to improve the fan experience. China's National Tennis Center, venue of the China Open, has installed brand-new seating. The second stadium at the Shanghai Masters has been fitted with a roof. The Wuhan Open has added five new courts, while the Ningbo Open has rebuilt its main grandstand. Demand is robust: on opening day, Shanghai Masters ticket sales reached 40 million yuan, and the China Open's first-week sales doubled compared with last year.

The nine events offer distinct experiences. The China Open gathers the largest concentration of top stars, while the Shanghai Masters showcases elite men's competition. Fans seeking a more intimate atmosphere, with closer player interactions, may prefer tournaments in Chengdu, Hangzhou, or Guangzhou.

To meet diverse preferences, organizers have introduced innovative spectator packages. The Hangzhou Open, Chengdu Open, and Shanghai Masters offer themed passes that combine tennis with tourism. The China Open's interactive-zone tickets include post-match photo opportunities with players. The Shanghai Masters provides cheer-kit bundles and access to meet-and-greet sessions, and the Wuhan Open has launched family passes for parents with children.

Ticket initiatives also reflect social responsibility. The Jiangxi Open is issuing co-branded charity tickets, with a portion of proceeds supporting public-welfare funds. The Guangzhou International Women's Open is providing complimentary tickets to outstanding young athletes to experience professional competition firsthand.

Carole Monnet from France competes at the 2025 International Women's Tennis Huzhou Open, Sept. 8, 2025. (Photo/Yi Fan)

Cultural, sporting, and tourism activities are increasingly integrated around match days. Fan zones feature sports experiences, cultural showcases, pop-up markets, and intangible cultural heritage performances, creating one-stop destinations that link tennis with entertainment and consumption.

Official merchandise featuring the China Season logo, such as badges, cups, and magnets, will be available for the first time. The Chengdu Open has developed panda-themed and traditional-craft products, such as Shu brocade and embroidery, and bamboo weaving, while the Hangzhou Open is releasing more than 50 licensed items, including its mascot, "Hang Pai Pai."

Many events now connect tennis tickets with local travel products. China Open tickets can be exchanged for discount vouchers in a Beijing tourism program. The Shanghai Masters bundles tickets with sightseeing along the Suzhou and Huangpu rivers. The Chengdu Open's "ticket stub program" provides discounts and entry privileges at attractions such as the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding, Kuanzhai Alley, and Chengdu Wuhou Shrine.

"We've also rolled out themed travel routes and player-interaction activities to further integrate culture and tourism with sport," said a Chengdu Open organizer.

By combining elite competition with cultural experiences and city tourism, the China Season is deepening fan engagement, stimulating consumption, and strengthening the overall brand influence of Chinese tennis.

