Highlights of 2025 China Open tennis tournament

Xinhua) 10:43, September 26, 2025

Bu Yunchaokete (R)/Cameron Norrie compete during the men's doubles first round match between Bu Yunchaokete (China)/Cameron Norrie (Britain) and Marcelo Melo (Brazil)/Alexander Zverev (Germany) at 2025 China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, China, Sept. 25, 2025. (Photo by Ma Zihan/Xinhua)

Bu Yunchaokete (R)/Cameron Norrie react during the men's doubles first round match between Bu Yunchaokete (China)/Cameron Norrie (Britain) and Marcelo Melo (Brazil)/Alexander Zverev (Germany) at 2025 China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, China, Sept. 25, 2025. (Photo by Ma Zihan/Xinhua)

Marcelo Melo (L)/Alexander Zverev react during the men's doubles first round match between Bu Yunchaokete (China)/Cameron Norrie (Britain) and Marcelo Melo (Brazil)/Alexander Zverev (Germany) at 2025 China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, China, Sept. 25, 2025. (Photo by Ma Zihan/Xinhua)

Bu Yunchaokete (R)/Cameron Norrie react during the men's doubles first round match between Bu Yunchaokete (China)/Cameron Norrie (Britain) and Marcelo Melo (Brazil)/Alexander Zverev (Germany) at 2025 China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, China, Sept. 25, 2025. (Photo by Ma Zihan/Xinhua)

Marcelo Melo (R)/Alexander Zverev react during the men's doubles first round match between Bu Yunchaokete (China)/Cameron Norrie (Britain) and Marcelo Melo (Brazil)/Alexander Zverev (Germany) at 2025 China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, China, Sept. 25, 2025. (Photo by Ma Zihan/Xinhua)

Bu Yunchaokete (L)/Cameron Norrie (front) compete during the men's doubles first round match between Bu Yunchaokete (China)/Cameron Norrie (Britain) and Marcelo Melo (Brazil)/Alexander Zverev (Germany) at 2025 China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, China, Sept. 25, 2025. (Photo by Ma Zihan/Xinhua)

Zhang Zhizhen competes during the men's singles first round match between Zhang Zhizhen of China and Terence Atmane of France at 2025 China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, China, Sept. 25, 2025. (Photo by Ma Zihan/Xinhua)

Terence Atmane signs for fans after the men's singles first round match between Zhang Zhizhen of China and Terence Atmane of France at 2025 China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, China, Sept. 25, 2025. (Photo by Ma Zihan/Xinhua)

Zhang Zhizhen competes during the men's singles first round match between Zhang Zhizhen of China and Terence Atmane of France at 2025 China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, China, Sept. 25, 2025. (Photo by Ma Zihan/Xinhua)

Terence Atmane serves during the men's singles first round match between Zhang Zhizhen of China and Terence Atmane of France at 2025 China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, China, Sept. 25, 2025. (Photo by Ma Zihan/Xinhua)

Terence Atmane (R) signs on a camera after the men's singles first round match between Zhang Zhizhen of China and Terence Atmane of France at 2025 China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, China, Sept. 25, 2025. (Photo by Ma Zihan/Xinhua)

Uchijima Moyuka hits a return during the women's singles first round match between Zhu Lin of China and Uchijima Moyuka of Japan at 2025 China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, China, Sept. 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Du Xinyi)

Uchijima Moyuka hits a return during the women's singles first round match between Zhu Lin of China and Uchijima Moyuka of Japan at 2025 China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, China, Sept. 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Du Xinyi)

Uchijima Moyuka serves during the women's singles first round match between Zhu Lin of China and Uchijima Moyuka of Japan at 2025 China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, China, Sept. 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Du Xinyi)

Zhu Lin hits a return during the women's singles first round match between Zhu Lin of China and Uchijima Moyuka of Japan at 2025 China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, China, Sept. 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Du Xinyi)

Zhu Lin hits a return during the women's singles first round match between Zhu Lin of China and Uchijima Moyuka of Japan at 2025 China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, China, Sept. 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Du Xinyi)

Zhu Lin hits a return during the women's singles first round match between Zhu Lin of China and Uchijima Moyuka of Japan at 2025 China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, China, Sept. 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Du Xinyi)

Zhu Lin (R) hugs Uchijima Moyuka after the women's singles first round match between Zhu Lin of China and Uchijima Moyuka of Japan at 2025 China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, China, Sept. 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Du Xinyi)

Zhu Lin hits a return during the women's singles first round match between Zhu Lin of China and Uchijima Moyuka of Japan at 2025 China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, China, Sept. 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Du Xinyi)

