Highlights of women's doubles final match at 2025 National Bank Open tennis tournament

Xinhua) 15:10, August 07, 2025

Coco Gauff / McCartney Kessler (L) return the ball during the women's doubles final match between Zhang Shuai (China)/Taylor Townsend (the United States) and Coco Gauff/McCartney Kessler of the United States at the 2025 National Bank Open tennis tournament in Montreal, Canada, Aug. 6, 2025. (Photo by Li Haitao/Xinhua)

Coco Gauff (L) / McCartney Kessler return the ball during the women's doubles final match between Zhang Shuai (China)/Taylor Townsend (the United States) and Coco Gauff/McCartney Kessler of the United States at the 2025 National Bank Open tennis tournament in Montreal, Canada, Aug. 6, 2025. (Photo by Li Haitao/Xinhua)

Zhang Shuai (R) and Taylor Townsend encourage each other during the women's doubles final match between Zhang Shuai (China)/Taylor Townsend (the United States) and Coco Gauff/McCartney Kessler of the United States at the 2025 National Bank Open tennis tournament in Montreal, Canada, Aug. 6, 2025. (Photo by Li Haitao/Xinhua)

Zhang Shuai (2nd L) / Taylor Townsend (1st R) congratulate Coco Gauff (2nd R) / McCartney Kessler after the women's doubles final match between Zhang Shuai (China)/Taylor Townsend (the United States) and Coco Gauff/McCartney Kessler of the United States at the 2025 National Bank Open tennis tournament in Montreal, Canada, Aug. 6, 2025. (Photo by Li Haitao/Xinhua)

Zhang Shuai (L) /Taylor Townsend return the ball during the women's doubles final match between Zhang Shuai (China)/Taylor Townsend (the United States) and Coco Gauff/McCartney Kessler of the United States at the 2025 National Bank Open tennis tournament in Montreal, Canada, Aug. 6, 2025. (Photo by Li Haitao/Xinhua)

