Highlights of Wimbledon Tennis Championships

Xinhua) 09:13, July 07, 2025

Chan Hao-Ching (L)/Andre Goransson react during the mixed doubles first round match between Zhang Shuai of China/Marcelo Arevalo of El Salvador and Chan Hao-Ching of Chinese Taipei/Andre Goransson of Sweden at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Britain, July 5, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)

Zhang Shuai (L)/Marcelo Arevalo react during the mixed doubles first round match between Zhang Shuai of China/Marcelo Arevalo of El Salvador and Chan Hao-Ching of Chinese Taipei/Andre Goransson of Sweden at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Britain, July 5, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)

Zhang Shuai (L)/Marcelo Arevalo compete during the mixed doubles first round match between Zhang Shuai of China/Marcelo Arevalo of El Salvador and Chan Hao-Ching of Chinese Taipei/Andre Goransson of Sweden at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Britain, July 5, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)

Zhang Shuai (R)/Marcelo Arevalo react during the mixed doubles first round match between Zhang Shuai of China/Marcelo Arevalo of El Salvador and Chan Hao-Ching of Chinese Taipei/Andre Goransson of Sweden at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Britain, July 5, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)

Zhang Shuai (L)/Marcelo Arevalo react during the mixed doubles first round match between Zhang Shuai of China/Marcelo Arevalo of El Salvador and Chan Hao-Ching of Chinese Taipei/Andre Goransson of Sweden at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Britain, July 5, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)

Zhang Shuai (R)/Marcelo Arevalo react during the mixed doubles first round match between Zhang Shuai of China/Marcelo Arevalo of El Salvador and Chan Hao-Ching of Chinese Taipei/Andre Goransson of Sweden at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Britain, July 5, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)